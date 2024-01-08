Khmelnytsky air defense systems working overtime as Russia launches latest mass missile attack on UA

Air defense systems in Khmelnytsky Oblast were busy on the morning of Jan. 8 as Russia launched another multi-wave missile and drone attack on Ukraine, the Khmelnytsky Regional Military Administration reported on Telegram.

"Air defense systems are in operation in Khmelnytsky Oblast," they wrote.

Most of the cruise missiles reported over Ukraine were in Khmelnytsky Oblast airspace, Ukraine’s Air Force reported.

The Russians hit a private house in Zmiiv, Kharkiv Oblast early on Jan. 8, resulting in two injuries and two others trapped under the rubble, Kharkiv regional governor, Oleh Synehubov, reported.

Russia launched another multi-wave missile and drone attack on Ukraine overnight on Jan. 8. Explosions have been heard in Dnipro, Zaporizhzhya, Kharkiv, Kryvyi Rih, and Khmelnystskyi oblasts.

This story is developing.

