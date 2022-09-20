"Khokhly everywhere": Russian soldier confesses to raping women out of anger, complains of weapons shortage

VALENTYNA ROMANENKO – TUESDAY, 20 SEPTEMBER 2022, 17:09

Russian soldiers vent their hatred after suffering defeats against the Armed Forces of Ukraine on civilians by raping women.

Source: intercepted phone conversation of Russian invaders published by the SSU

Details: The Security Service of Ukraine released a statement, containing details of an intercepted phone conversation with a Russian soldier, whose unit was surrounded on the Donetsk front. His unit faces a shortage of weapons, and the Russian command cannot withdraw them. The soldier was intercepted, saying "Khokhly are everywhere" and they are suffering colossal losses: "the entire battalion was killed." ["Khokhol" ("khokhly", pl.) is a derogatory word used by Russians to refer to Ukrainians; the word is derived from a Slavic term for a sheaf or tuft of grain and may be derived from the resemblance of an ethnic Ukrainian Cossack hairstyle and had been previously used in a non-derogatory way at times.]

Facing the powerful counteroffensive by the Ukrainian troops, Russian occupiers unload their despair and hatred on the civilian population.

In the intercepted conversation, the Russian soldier notes that everyone there hates them, even the children. Meanwhile, Russian soldiers rape local women.

The Russian soldier is losing his nerve and wants to return home, but the Russian army does not conduct rotations or grant leaves.

Russian command keeps Russian soldiers from fleeing by executing them.

In its statement releasing the intercepted call, the SSU reminds of another way out for Russian soldiers, which is to surrender to the Ukrainian army; however, the Russian occupiers will bear responsibility for war crimes that they committed, anyway.

