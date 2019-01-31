Khomeini launched a revolution from a sleepy French village

In this photo taken on Tuesday, Jan. 29, 2019, a view of the entrance gate to Rue de Chevreuse, close to the cottage which served as Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini's operational and media headquarters during his four month stay in October 1978, in Neauphle-Le-Chateau, west of Paris. Sheltered in a cottage in a sleepy village outside Paris, Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini piped out messages daily to hundreds of followers clamoring to glimpse their glowering idol with black turban, and amplified his pronouncements with recorded messages to Iranians at home, turning his humble abode into an international megaphone for the Islamic revolution. (AP Photo/Francois Mori)

NEAUPHLE-LE-CHATEAU, France (AP) — From a sleepy village outside Paris, the man who would become the supreme leader of the Islamic Republic of Iran sat cross-legged beneath an apple tree, delivering messages daily to hundreds of followers clamoring to glimpse the glowering man in the black turban.

For several months in late 1978 and early 1979, the humble site became a megaphone for the pronouncements of Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini that were sent back home to Iranians seeking to overturn 2,500 years of monarchical rule.

Shah Mohammad Reza Pahlavi had expelled Khomeini from Iran in 1964, and he spent most of his time in Najaf, Iraq, a pilgrimage city for Iranians and other Shiite Muslims. But Iraq, reportedly under pressure from the shah, forced the cleric to flee to France in 1978.

Khomeini's entourage in Neauphle-Le-Chateau had only the simplest of tools in those pre-internet days. With telephones and cassette tape recorders, they turned the exiled cleric's cottage and garden into a media hub.

"The fate of the Iranian revolution depended on what came out of Mr. Khomeini's mouth," said Abolhassan Bani-Sadr, who was among the ayatollah's closest aides and later became the first president of the new Iran.

Bani-Sadr was a student in Paris with family ties to Khomeini when he was contacted by the cleric's son seeking help in arranging a French exile.

Khomeini arrived at Paris' Orly airport on Oct. 6, 1978, spent a few days in the southern suburb of Cachan, where Bani-Sadr then lived, before relocating to Neauphle-le-Chateau, 25 miles west of Paris.

Today, a large plaque honoring Khomeini's four months in the village stands at the entrance to the unkempt garden that along with the cottage served as his operational headquarters before his triumphal return to Iran on Feb. 1, 1979.

The house where his team worked has been razed. But the apple tree, spindly and leafless, still stands, adorned with a plastic Iranian flag and surrounded by a red-and-white chain.

This week, workers were setting up a tent for an Iranian Embassy ceremony on Sunday to commemorate the brief but critical period in Khomeini's life.

Bani-Sadr, in an interview with The Associated Press, said it was far from certain for Khomeini that a revolution was at hand.

"For me, it was absolutely sure, but not for Khomeini and not for lots of others inside Iran," Ban-Sadr said.

He added that Khomeini's son, Ahmed, who was in France with his father and other family members, asked him almost daily, "Are you sure the shah will go and the regime will be toppled?"

Khomeini's inner circle included Bani-Sadr, Sadegh Ghotbzadeh, Ibramhim Yazdi and three mullahs. Each was in charge of a task, including dealing with the media whose coverage boosted Khomeini's profile.

Bani-Sadr said he and a group of friends fashioned or vetted the messages Khomeini delivered — based on what they were told Iranians wanted to hear. Tape recordings of his statements were sold in Europe and delivered to Iran. Other messages went out by telephone, read to supporters in various Iranian towns, where they were disseminated.

The activity in Neauphle-le-Chateau put the French government in a bind. Khomeini had entered France like all Iranians at the time, on a passport allowing for a three-month stay. But his activism was increasingly distressing to France, which like other Western countries, was a firm ally of the Iranian monarchy.

Then-President Valery Giscard d'Estaing sent a diplomat to Neauphle-le-Chateau and later an emissary to Tehran to meet with the shah. The French offered to expel Khomeini, but the shah said no, apparently not wanting the cleric to end up anywhere near Iran. The French emissary concluded that the shah's days on the throne were numbered anyway, according to diplomats and press reports.

Jean-Claude Cousseran, the first secretary at the French Embassy in Tehran at the time, denied that France was opportunistically playing both sides or was in the dark about the weight Khomeini carried within Iran.

"There was no ignorance. Everyone knew who Khomeini was, starting with the Americans, starting with the shah," he said. But diplomats kept asking "what will happen next week. ... It's not easy to predict a revolution."

Added Francois Nicoullaud, ambassador to Iran from 2000 to 2005: "From the start, there was no Machiavellian plan."