KHP talks next steps in investigation of WPD crash death

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A man is dead after being hit by a Wichita Police Department patrol car last night. The investigation into the incident is being led by the Kansas Highway Patrol.

KSN spoke with the KHP about what they’ve found so far about the crash that killed 51-year-old Jeffrey Moss and what’s next.

The KHP is currently working on reconstructing the crash to figure out what exactly happened.

According to investigators, Moss was crossing the street when he was hit by the WPD patrol car and died of his injuries.

The KHP crash reconstruction team says at this point they’re still talking to neighbors and gathering any video evidence they might have.

They’ve also requested footage from the body camera of the police officer who was driving the patrol car.

They’re looking to see if they can get any electronic data from the patrol car itself to determine what caused the crash.

“In every collision investigation there’s kinda three, the three main factors that we look at especially in terms of crash reconstruction,” said Lieutenant David Moncaton of the KHP Crash Reconstruction Unit. “Those are human factors, the environment and the vehicle, the mechanics of the vehicle.”

Moncaton says it typically takes anywhere from four to six months to have the KHP’s investigative report ready.

That’s because they have to gather information from the patrol car, any possible video from the neighborhood and the autopsy report being completed by the coroner’s office.

“It does take some time but with every step in the process the goal is to try and get and paint as clear of a picture as possible,” Moncaton said.

Once all the information is gathered, the KHP will present the case to the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office, which will review it.

KSN did reach out to the family of the man killed.

They said they’re not ready to speak yet, but they are watching for any additional information about what happened last night.

