Kia driver dead after lodging car under parked tow truck Saturday night

A 30-year-old Wilmington resident died at the scene of a crash near Wilmington Saturday night after lodging the car under a parked tow truck.

According to Delaware State Police, individual was driving a Kia Optima southbound on Governor Printz Boulevard around 10:38 p.m. on Feb. 10. When the car approached a curve near Lore Avenue, it turned off the roadway and crashed into an unoccupied Ford F-650 flatbed tow truck parked on the shoulder. The impact caused the Kia to become lodged underneath the tow truck and propelled the truck into the gated entrance of Ellmore Auto Collision.

Law enforcement reported that the driver was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene. Police are not releasing the victim's name until her family has been notified.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is urged to call Senior Corporal M. Calio at (302) 365-8483. Information can also be shared via Facebook messenger or by contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-847-3333.

