2

Kia EV6: Why it's a strong EV contender in the mid-size SUV space

Pras Subramanian
·Senior Reporter
·4 min read

It was a strong, record-setting month of sales for Korean automaker Kia (000270. KS) in the U.S., powered by EV sales that climbed over 100% from a year ago.

While the Kia NIRO EV has been on sale for some time now, it’s the Kia EV6 crossover that’s getting all the buzz. With over 18,750 sold in the U.S. through October, the EV6 has genuinely emerged on the mid-size EV SUV landscape, dominated by the Tesla (TSLA) Model Y.

Here’s what makes the EV 6 a strong contender in what will be a hugely competitive space.

Futuristic, yet appealing design

2022 Kia EV6 (credit: Kia)
2022 Kia EV6 (credit: Kia)

One look at the EV6 and its classic design isn’t the first thought. The model looks very different from most offerings out there, with a short, stubby front end and a long windshield flowing back to a raked, low-profile cabin. The model also features a buttoned-up rear hatch and rear lights with an almost integrated spoiler. The roof also has its one rear element as well.

The EV6 is based on the parent Hyundai’s Electric-Global Modular Platform (E-GMP), which will be used with a number of cars, including the EV6’s sister car the Hyundai IONIQ 5. From a styling standpoint, it could not be more different than the IONIQ 5’s retro-futurism.

2022 Kia EV6 (credit: Kia)
2022 Kia EV6 (credit: Kia)

Inside Kia designers made the cabin feel airier than it really is, with more livable space to be utilized. With a “clean sheet” design that doesn’t have any artifacts from having to house an ICE powertrain, the center console up front has a cool, floating design, with the drive selector and other controls at your fingers, with plenty of space for storage below.

Appointed with the nice-to-the-touch materials embossed with a striking diagonal stripe treatment, the cabin felt premium and design-forward. This EV6 in sporty GT-Line trim featured comfortable seats with vegan leather and a suede-like treatment did not make this car feel like an everyday Kia.

A surprisingly peppy electric drive

2022 Kia EV6 (credit: Kia)
2022 Kia EV6 (credit: Kia)

The E-GMP design allows for a two-motor powertrain, but in this case, our test car was outfitted with the single-motor, rear-wheel drive setup. Kia says the RWD model will output 225 HP and 258 lb-ft of torque, survived by a 77.4 kWh battery, giving the car an EPA-estimated 310 miles of range. (The AWD variant boosts power to 320 HP, but drops range to only 252 miles.)

With only 225 HP on tap, I was expecting somewhat of a lethargic drive around town. However, the EV6 felt much peppy. Around town, the instant torque made the car livable in stop-and-go traffic and allowed for darting in and out of congestion quite easily.

The chassis felt stable and planted, which is generally the case with EV platforms with their batteries packaged low and in between the wheels.

Though the EV6 featured what I thought was comically over-boosted steering, I actually became used to it and enjoyed the video game-like vibe. Yes, there was no steering “feel,” but something about the no-effort turns and the easily tossable EV6 seemed like a good combination. Though it really isn’t what I would go for in a driver’s car, the setup made it quite an easy drive around town.

2022 Kia EV6 (credit: Kia)
2022 Kia EV6 (credit: Kia)

That’s what the EV6 will likely be for most people.

An easy-to-drive, good-looking car, with the utility of an SUV hatch in the back, sporting a very efficient 310 miles of range. With a starting price of around $52,700 (our test model coming in at $53,405 with delivery), the EV6 isn’t cheap, but for a mid-level EV it’s what you’ll be paying among competitors like IONIQ 5, and Ford (F) Mustang Mach-e.

For those looking for more power and thrills, the EV6 GT edition with 576 HP and 545 lb-ft of torque is coming to dealers by the end of the year.

Pras Subramanian is a reporter for Yahoo Finance. You can follow him on Twitter and on Instagram.

Read the latest financial and business news from Yahoo Finance

Download the Yahoo Finance app for Apple or Android

Follow Yahoo Finance on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Flipboard, LinkedIn, and YouTube

Recommended Stories

  • Legal education needs to be 'accessible to everyone,' says Yale Law School Dean

    “Law schools are not doing as good a job as they need to do about ensuring that legal education is accessible to everyone," Dean of Yale Law School told Yahoo Finance.

  • How to split the check with friends when dining out

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors Seana Smith and Rachelle Akuffo examine recent trends in how acquaintances are choosing to split costs when dining out or from home, as restaurant and grocery prices continue to rise.

  • Hyundai's IONIQ 6 'is our latest and greatest EV,' exec says

    Hyundai’s latest EV offering, the IONIQ 6, just made its debut at the LA Auto show, and the Korean automaker released some impressive stats to go along with its stunning design. Based on the Prophecy EV concept, the IONIQ 6 is a slippery, coupe-like sedan featuring a “streamliner” design, as Hyundai calls it. The IONIQ 6 shares much similarity with cars like the Mercedes EQS, but the IONIQ 6’s design is even more extreme.

  • How U.S. workers can expect to see an average wage increase in 2023

    Yahoo Finance columnist Kerry Hannon explains what workers can expect in terms of an average salary increase in 2023 amid the current inflationary environment.

  • They Lived Together, Worked Together and Lost Billions Together: Inside Sam Bankman-Fried’s Doomed FTX Empire

    The emerging picture of what went wrong suggests the crypto empire was a mess almost from the start, with few boundaries, financial or personal.

  • Tesla stock slumps, hits lowest levels since November 2020

    Tesla shares slipping lower today, hitting lows not seen since November 2020 as continued weakness takes its toll on Tesla bulls.

  • Tesla recalls 321,000 U.S. vehicles over rear light issue

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Tesla is recalling more than 321,000 vehicles in the United States because tail lights may intermittently fail to illuminate, the company said in a filing made public Saturday. In the filing published Saturday to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), the electric vehicle manufacturer said the tail light-related recall covers some 2023 Model 3 and 2020-2023 Model Y vehicles. Texas-based Tesla said it will deploy an over-the-air update to correct the rear light issue and said it has no reports of any crashes or injuries related to the recall.

  • Home prices could plunge 20% amid risks of 'severe' correction, Dallas Fed says

    Fed policymakers need to thread the needle as they try to deflate the housing bubble without bursting it, the Dallas Fed said in a research paper this week.

  • VW Might Kill an EV Factory. Tesla, GM, and Ford Should be Happy.

    A new VW plant that is supposed to produce a battery-electric sedan with advanced self-driving features might be on the chopping block, according to a report.

  • FTX Mayhem Fails to Scare Futures Exchanges Away From Crypto

    (Bloomberg) -- Even as some of Wall Street’s old guard has an “I-told-you-so” moment after the collapse of Sam Bankman-Fried’s FTX, futures exchanges aren’t giving up on crypto.Most Read from BloombergMalaysia Latest: Tight Election Race Points to Hung ParliamentElizabeth Holmes Sentenced to 11 Years for Theranos FraudCOP27 Poised for Deal After Breakthrough on Climate PaymentsMusk’s Twitter Fix-It Team Fades Out as Billionaire Says Transition Is Almost DoneTwitter Staff Wipeout Under Musk Spurs

  • Schwab’s Liz Ann Sonders Sees Trouble Still Ahead. Where to Invest Now.

    The chief investment strategist at Charles Schwab recommends investors look beyond broad categories of value or growth. "This is time you want to look for great companies without putting blinders on."

  • Stocks in focus: Walmart, Macy’s, Target, Carvana, Coinbase, Bitcoin, Norwegian Cruises, Nvidia

    Yahoo Finance Live's Seana Smith examines several trending stocks in the after-hours trading session.

  • Wall Street Rebuffs Soft-Landing Dream as 92% Bet on Stagflation

    (Bloomberg) -- On the most optimistic corners of Wall Street, promising inflation data over the past week or so suggest the Federal Reserve may accomplish a soft landing after all.Most Read from BloombergMalaysia Latest: Tight Election Race Points to Hung ParliamentElizabeth Holmes Sentenced to 11 Years for Theranos FraudCOP27 Poised for Deal After Breakthrough on Climate PaymentsMusk’s Twitter Fix-It Team Fades Out as Billionaire Says Transition Is Almost DoneTwitter Staff Wipeout Under Musk Sp

  • Here's Why Mark Cuban Still Believes In Crypto Despite FTX Breakdown

    Mavericks owner and investor Mark Cuban still believes in crypto, even though the entire cryptocurrency market is reeling under the FTX collapse. His optimism is based on the key underlying technologies that allow crypto transactions to be made, known as smart contracts. A basic question. Why have I invested in crypto? Because I believe Smart Contracts will have a significant impact in creating valuable applications. I have said from day 1, the value of a token is derived from the applications t

  • Google sets rules for HQ guest speakers after row over Indian historian -emails

    Alphabet Inc's Google this week introduced rules for inviting guest speakers to its offices, days after it canceled a talk by an Indian historian who has disparaged marginalized groups and their concerns, according to company emails seen by Reuters. The policy released Thursday is Google's latest effort to preserve an open culture while addressing divisions that have emerged as its workforce has grown. Workers at Google and other big tech companies in recent years have clashed and protested over politics and racial and gender equity.

  • ‘Too Cheap to Ignore’: Cathie Wood Snaps Up These 2 Stocks Under $5

    Cathie Wood has built her career on holding contrarian views and her Ark Invest firm has been known to go against the grain. As such, 2022’s bear market has done little to change her stance. In fact, recently, Wood has been arguing that the Fed’s aggressive monetary stance in its ongoing efforts to curb soaring inflation is misguided. Highlighting deflationary signals, Wood says that unless it changes tack, the Fed’s actions could result in a repeat of the the Great Depression. “If the Fed does

  • Fed’s Bostic Favors Slower Pace of Rate Hikes Ending Near 5%

    (Bloomberg) -- Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic said he favors slowing the pace of interest rate increases, with no more than 1 percentage point more of hikes, to try to ensure the economy has a soft landing.Most Read from BloombergMalaysia Latest: Tight Election Race Points to Hung ParliamentElizabeth Holmes Sentenced to 11 Years for Theranos FraudCOP27 Poised for Deal After Breakthrough on Climate PaymentsMusk’s Twitter Fix-It Team Fades Out as Billionaire Says Transiti

  • Activision Still Trades at a Big Discount to Microsoft’s Deal. Investors Are Making a Mistake.

    Back in July, Barron’s made the case for buying Activision Blizzard stock in anticipation of Microsoft closing its $69 billion acquisition of the company. Four months later, the risks of the deal falling apart over antitrust concerns haven’t changed. What has changed is the outlook for Activision’s business.

  • Was Billionaire Jeffrey Talpins Right About These 10 Stocks?

    In this article we take a look at the 10 stocks billionaire Jeffrey Talpins sold in the second quarter of 2022 and analyze the performance of each stock over the past six months as of November 19. If you want to skip this part and see the top 5 stocks in this list, go to […]

  • Ex-Twitter employees are left in limbo with thousands in expenses after Elon Musk layoffs and ultimatum exodus

    The hits just keep coming for the bird app.