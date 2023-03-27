Kia flies through the air after a loose tire strikes it while driving in California

Reuters

China's establishment of diplomatic relations with Honduras was a political decision without conditions attached, China's foreign ministry said on Monday. Honduras announced at the weekend it had opened formal ties with Beijing and ended its decades-long relationship with Taiwan. "Diplomatic ties are not something for trade," China's foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning told a regular news briefing, in response to a question on whether China would give Honduras almost $2.5 billion the Central American country had earlier sought from Taiwan.