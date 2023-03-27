Kia flies through the air after a loose tire strikes it while driving in California
This video was blurred by Storyful. A car was sent flying through the air on a Los Angeles freeway. There were no major injuries.
A black Kia Soul was sent flying on the Ronald Reagan Freeway after a tire from a nearby truck shot off in front of it. (Credit: Anoop Khatra via Storyful)
Police said no major injuries were sustained in the dramatic incident in Los Angeles.
A Kia Soul was launched into the air after hitting a tire that popped off a nearby pickup truck in Chatsworth. Amazingly no one was seriously injured.
