Kia, gun used to ram into downtown Seattle Nordstrom in attempted burglary

Kia, gun used to ram into downtown Seattle Nordstrom in attempted burglary

The Seattle Police Department is looking for suspects involved in an attempted burglary in downtown Seattle on Wednesday morning.

At around 3:30 a.m., a Kia drove into the front of the Nordstrom store on 5th Avenue and Pine Street, according to SPD.

Specifically, the driver of the Kia slammed into a large glass window of the store’s Chanel boutique.

The Kia was unable to get through, which led to someone shooting multiple rounds through the glass.

Several bullets penetrated through, but the structural integrity of the glass window remained intact.

Nothing was stolen and no injuries were reported, according to SPD.

Significant property damage was sustained, mostly on the glass window that is now being replaced.

A Kia and another car were involved in the crime, according to SPD.

A spokesperson did not specify what the other car involved was. They also did not provide any details about the suspects involved.

No arrests have been made.