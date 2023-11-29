Kia, Hyundai cars stolen at high rates in OKC, thanks to a social media challenge

Police departments across the nation are seeing an uptick in Kia and Hyundai cars being stolen, thanks to a social media trend.

Oklahoma City is no exception to the trend, in which social media users record themselves stealing vehicles with ease thanks to their lack of a theft immobilizer, according to 2023 car theft data from the Oklahoma City police.

Between January and mid-November, Kia cars accounted for 10.4% of cars stolen. Meanwhile, 9.9% of cars stolen were Hyundai. The only car makes stolen more frequently were Chevrolet and Honda.

"There has been an increase in Kia and Hyundai thefts," said Oklahoma City police Capt. Valerie Littlejohn. "It is believed the social media trend has attributed to the increase of these vehicles being stolen."

What is the 'Kia Boyz' TikTok challenge leading to car theft?

The Kia logo brands a steering wheel inside of a Kia car dealership in Elmhurst, Ill., Oct. 5, 2012.

Theft of Kia and Hyundai vehicles first gained popularity in Milwaukee, after instructional videos appeared on social media, the Associated Press reported. Thus, the "Kia Boyz" TikTok challenge was created.

Social media videos often show thieves removing the ignition cover from Hyundai and Kia vehicles and using a screwdriver or USB cable to start them and drive away.

The vehicles can be stolen easily because their keys lack a computer chip that would connect to a chip inside the ignition switch, only allowing the vehicle to start if the chip is present. These chip keys have been around since the 1990s, and are present in most modern cars.

In the 2015 model year, these immobilizer chips were standard on 96% of other manufacturers’ models, the AP reported. That same year, they were standard on only 26% of Hyundai and Kia models.

What are Kia and Hyundai doing about it?

The 2015 Hyundai Sonata 2.0T offered steering wheel-mounted paddle shifters.

Both Hyundai and Kia have committed to providing a free anti-theft software upgrade for affected customers, the companies said in a statement.

The software will modify the ignition systems to include an "ignition kill" feature, which will keep the vehicles from starting during a theft attempt.

The companies said engine immobilizers are standard equipment in all their vehicles produced since November 2021.

What can Kia and Hyundai owners do to prevent vehicle theft?

Owners of the models affected can visit any Hyundai or Kia dealership to receive the free security upgrade.

Steering wheel locks are also a good option, and some law enforcement agencies have given them out in partnership with Kia and Hyundai.

Oklahoma City police ask vehicle owners to never leave their keys in their cars, always lock their vehicle and to not leave your vehicle running unattended. Police also recommend placing a GPS tracker on your vehicle and calling 911 immediately if your vehicle is stolen, having your tag number or VIN available.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: TikTok challenge causing Kia, Hyundai models theft spike in OKC