Kia, Hyundai partner with local law enforcement to give out free steering wheel locks

Auto manufacturers Kia and Hyundai are now partnering with local law enforcement to give out free steering wheel locks. The Kent Police Department has already received 100 from Hyundai, and they’re expecting 100 more from Kia to arrive soon.

“We definitely want to have enough,” said Assistant Chief Jarod Kesner. “We definitely think there’s going to be a demand for them.”

According to Kesner, the need for these in the valley is great. In Kent alone, 41 Kias and Hyundais were reported stolen since mid-October of last year.

To qualify for the giveaway, you must live in Kent and own a Kia or Hyundai with a key ignition start that was made in 2021 or earlier.

Kent isn’t the only local agency benefitting — nearby Renton and Tukwila have received the devices, too.

Kelsie Pulkrabeck from Federal Way says her Kia Soul was recently stolen.

“It was hell to get back, and it took every dime I had to get it back,” said Pulkrabeck.

She sees these giveaways as a good gesture from the automakers.

“That would help a lot of people out and maybe put them at ease a little bit,” said Pulkrabeck.

Angela Hawkins from Buckley owns a Hyundai. She feels the companies have not taken enough accountability.

“It’s their car; they’re manufacturing them,” said Hawkins. “We’re expecting them to be safe and not worrying about them getting stolen.”