Kia, Hyundai theft settlement funds coming to New Yorkers: Are you eligible?

Packets filled with information about Kia and Hyundai's theft settlement and what that could mean for eligible vehicle owners are landing in New Yorkers' mailboxes.

Consumers filed a class action lawsuit in August 2022, claiming certain model year Kia and Hyundai vehicles were not equipped with engine immobilizers, which made them susceptible to theft and damage,. Both companies reached a voluntary $145 million settlement in May 2023 and the court gave preliminary approval to the settlement several months later.

Here's what to know about the proposed settlement and if you may be eligible to receive some money as a result.

Which vehicles are eligible for settlement money?

If you purchased or leased any of these Kia or Hyundai vehicles in the U.S. and they weren't equipped with an engine immobilizer, you may benefit from the settlement:

2011-2021 Kia Forte, Kia Rio or Kia Sedona

2021-2022 Kia K5 or Kia Seltos

2011-2020 Kia Optima

2011-2022 Kia Sorento, Kia Soul, Kia Sportage, Hyundai Accent, Hyundai Elantra, Hyundai Tucson or Hyundai Santa Fe

2013-2014 Hyundai Elantra Coupe

2013-2020 Hyundai Elantra GT

2011-2012 Hyundai Elantra Touring

2011-2014 Hyundai Genesis Coupe

2018-2022 Hyundai Kona

2020-2021 Hyundai Palisade

2013-2018 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport

2019 Hyundai Santa Fe XL

2011-2019 Hyundai Sonata

2012-2017, 2019-2021 Hyundai Veloster

2020-2021 Hyundai Venue

2011-2012 Hyundai Veracruz

New Yorkers may be eligible to receive reimbursements as a result of Kia and Hyundai's recent theft-related settlement.

Which vehicles are eligible for free software upgrades?

Certain Kia and Hyundai vehicles may be eligible for free software upgrades to prevent locked vehicles from starting without a key, which is a popular theft method on social media.

Those who purchased or leased the eligible vehicles may also be reimbursed up to $50 per vehicle if you purchased a steering wheel lock or equivalent device at least 30 days before the software upgrade was made available.

Here's which vehicles are eligible:

2014-2021 Kia Forte

2021-2022 Kia K5 or Kia Seltos

2011-2020 Kia Optima

2012-2021 Kia Rio

2011-2021 Kia Sedona

2011-2022 Kia Sorento, Kia Sportage, Hyundai Elantra or Hyundai Tucson

2020-2022 Kia Soul

2018-2022 Hyundai Accent or Hyundai Kona

2013-2020 Hyundai Elantra GT

2013-2014 Hyundai Genesis Coupe

2020-2021 Hyundai Palisade or Hyundai Venue

2013-2022 Hyundai Santa Fe

2013-2018 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport

2019 Hyundai Santa Fe XL

2011-2019 Hyundai Sonata

2012-2017, 2019-2021 Hyundai Veloster

Car thefts: Lawsuit against Kia, Hyundai to be filed by Rochester

Other benefits you might be eligible for

If you purchased or leased a Kia or Hyundai vehicle ineligible for a free software upgrade, you could be reimbursed up to $300 per vehicle for the purchase and/or installation of a steering wheel lock, glass breakage alarm or similar anti-theft system or aftermarket modification designed to deter or prevent theft.

Here's which vehicles are eligible for the reimbursement:

2011-2015 Kia Forte

2011-2021 Kia Rio or Kia Soul

2011-2014 Kia Sportage

2014 Kia Sedona

2011-2017 Hyundai Accent

2013-2014 Hyundai Elantra Coupe

2011-2012 Hyundai Elantra Touring, Hyundai Genesis Coupe, Hyundai Santa Fe, or Hyundai Veracruz

The "Kia challenge" has led thieves to damage steering columns on some models of Kia and Hyundai automobiles which can then be started using a USB cord. The auto companies are offering free software updates to help prevent the thefts.

Here's how much money you may get

You can also make claims for certain out-of-pocket and uncompensated losses from receiving a software upgrade and/or experiencing a qualifying theft or qualifying theft attempt.

A "qualifying theft" is the theft of a vehicle through forcible entry and breach of the ignition system and a "qualifying theft attempt" is attempted theft through forcible entry and either the attempted dismantling of the steering column or attempted breach of the ignition system.

Eligible losses include:

The total loss of an eligible vehicle as a result of a qualifying theft or qualifying theft attempt could get you up to 60% of the Black Book value for the total loss.

Reimbursement up to $3,375 or 33% for damage to an eligible vehicle from each qualifying theft or qualifying theft attempt and/or for the value of personal property stolen or damaged during one of those events.

If you paid for insurance deductibles or increased insurance premiums for insurance policies that include theft coverage as a result of a qualifying theft or qualifying theft attempt, you could receive up to $375 .

Reimbursement up to $250 for other expenses , like transportation, towing, speeding or red light tickets resulting from a qualifying theft or qualifying theft attempt.

Up to $250 combined for lost income and child care expenses from time spent getting the software upgrade.

Reimbursement of OEM-issued key fobs purchased at the direction of the Kia or Hyundai dealership — cap of $350 per key fob with a limit of up to two key fobs per eligible vehicle.

'When is it going to stop?': Rochester is desperate for car theft solution. What will work?

How to file a claim, exclude yourself or object to settlement

The only way you can get compensation for your theft-related losses is to submit a claim form, according to Kia and Hyundai's settlement websites.

To file a claim, by Jan. 11, 2025, you can either:

Visit kiatheftsettlement.com/submit-claim or hyundaitheftsettlement.com/submit-claim

Send your claim in by mail to Kia Theft Settlement or Hyundai Theft Settlement at P.0. Box 6609 East Brunswick, NJ 08816

You will need supporting documentation, such as proof of ownership and documentation of any prior reimbursement, and possibly proof of qualifying theft or qualifying theft attempt; total loss; qualifying loss; or purchase and/or installation of an anti-theft system.

You also have the choice to exclude yourself from the settlement, which means getting no payment, or object to the settlement, both of which need to be completed by May 3, 2024.

When might you see the money?

Payments will be made if the court approves the settlement and after any appeals are resolved. The final approval hearing is July 15, 2024.

Want more information? Visit kiatheftsettlement.com or hyundaitheftsettlement.com, call 844-966-2773 or email Info@KiaTheftSettlement.com or Info@HyundaiTheftSettlement.com.

Emily Barnes is the New York State Team consumer advocate reporter for the USA TODAY Network. Contact Barnes at ebarnes@gannett.com or on Twitter @byemilybarnes.

This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: Kia theft settlement: Are you eligible for money in NY?