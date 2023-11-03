A Kia, a maintenance man and video: Details in the killing of missing Indianapolis girl

At 4:32 a.m., Janiya Carr is seen getting into the passenger seat of a Kia Optima.

By 6 a.m., Carr’s mother called the police. She had awoken to find Carr missing.

Days passed as the 15-year-old's family anguished, posting photos the smiling girl to social media begging for her safe return and asking others to keep a watchful eye and report sightings.

Then, nearly five days later, minutes before noon Nov. 2, a woman walking her dog discovered why Carr never returned home. Behind a treeline on the city's northeast side Carr was found lifeless from gunshot wounds.

Details about what happened during that time are slim. The latest development came Thursday night, when Indianapolis Metropolitan Police announced the arrest of 34-year-old Tevis Walker.

According to newly filed court records, Walker told police he’s the newest maintenance employee at Carriage East Apartments, near where Carr was found and roughly half a mile from where she was reported missing.

Walker said he picked up Carr the day she was reported missing to take her to buy an iPad. The seller didn't show up, so he took Carr back to her apartment complex and went home.

Video surveillance footage from the apartments outlined in a preliminary probable cause affidavit shows a different version of events, and what led police to arrest Walker.

At 4:15 a.m. the morning Carr went missing, the teen is seen walking around the 4100 block of Newburgh Drive, sporting a black purse and the same clothes she had on when her body was discovered.

A black Kia Optima pulled into the lot 15 minutes later and stopped where Carr was standing. For two minutes, the driver and Carr talked. She then got into the car. Video shows the Kia driving out of the complex.

At 5:21 a.m., less than an hour after Carr got into the Kia, the car pulled into the Carriage House East apartment building directly across the street from where the teen was picked up. The car drove into the grass behind the complex, near where Carr’s body was later found. The Kia’s lights are seen turning off.

A police cruiser guards an apartment area on the east side of Indianapolis, where other officers are doing an investigation related to the death of 15-year-old Janiya Carr found dead in nearby woods a day earlier, Thursday, Nov. 2, 2023.

Movement can be seen, but police said the view is not clear.

By 5:25 a.m., the driver of the Kia parked in front of the 10000 block of Aristocrat North Drive. He’s seen walking to a dumpster twice from the car and appeared to place something in his trunk. The driver, who matched the description of Walker, then went inside the apartment.

During interviews with police, Walker said he drove a black Kia Optima and lives alone.

At 6:41 p.m. Nov. 2, Walker was booked into Marion County Jail.

Her family now waits for justice for the girl who was a student at Arsenal Technical High School with a 16th birthday a few weeks away.

“I don’t know how to live with this pain,” said Demetria Boston, the girl's mother, while speaking with reporters Thursday.

Walker is due to appear in Marion County court at 1:30 p.m. Nov. 6.

