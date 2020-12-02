Kia Motors America's Momentum Continues With Selling-Day Adjusted Year-Over-Year Sales Increase Of 8.3-Percent
Kia Makes Gains Despite Fewer Selling Days in November and a Declining U.S. Market; Telluride SUV Posts Best-Ever November Sales
IRVINE, Calif., Dec. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Building upon record breaking sales in October, Kia Motors America announced November sales of 47,897 units in a month that saw fewer selling days and consumers increasingly staying home due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Kia's wide range of light trucks – Soul, Seltos, Sportage, Sorento, Telluride and Sedona – accounted for 65-percent of November retail sales volume. November also saw an uptick in midsize sedan sales performance, with the all-new K5 posting an 8.1-percent year-over-year increase in a segment that experienced an 11-percent decrease in sales year-over-year.
"Despite increased restrictions imposed nationwide due to the pandemic, Kia sales were brisk throughout November," said Bill Peffer, vice president, sales operations, Kia Motors America. "And just like with Telluride, dealers are reporting that 2021 Sorento models are being sold before they are unloaded off delivery trucks. As we move into the last month of 2020, we are confident that the increased attention generated by Sorento and the entire Kia model line-up will propel Kia well into the first quarter."
About Kia Motors America
Headquartered in Irvine, California, Kia Motors America continues to top quality surveys and is recognized as one of the 100 Best Global Brands. Kia serves as the "Official Automotive Partner" of the NBA and offers a complete range of vehicles sold through a network of more than 750 dealers in the U.S., including cars and SUVs proudly assembled in West Point, Georgia.*
*The Telluride, Sorento and K5 are assembled in the United States from U.S. and globally sourced parts.
MONTH OF
YEAR-TO-DATE
Model
2020
2019
2020
2019
Rio
1,728
1,692
21,875
22,817
Forte
6,860
7,709
77,878
87,974
Optima
104
6,568
48,460
89,482
Cadenza
99
184
1,136
1,393
Stinger
847
1,057
11,652
12,827
K5
7,437
N/A
25,627`
N/A
K900
22
32
272
360
Soul
4,767
6,713
66,416
91,101
Niro
1,144
2,238
15,900
22,183
Seltos
5,122
N/A
40,173
N/A
Sportage
7,039
8,125
76,428
80,852
Sorento
2,938
7,899
69,262
88,632
Telluride
8,993
6,824
65,305
52,108
Sedona
797
1,463
11,957
14,380
Total
47,897
50,504
532,341
564,109
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kia-motors-americas-momentum-continues-with-selling-day-adjusted-year-over-year-sales-increase-of-8-3-percent-301183309.html
SOURCE Kia Motors America