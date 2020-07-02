Latest Delivery Made to Howard University Hospital in Washington, D.C.

IRVINE, Calif., July 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kia Motors continues to "Accelerate The Good" through the donation of personal protective equipment (PPE) to hospitals and medical facilities nationwide. This week, the Kia "Telluriders" delivered face shields to Howard University Hospital in Washington, D.C. The deliveries are part of Kia's Accelerate The Good initiatives, which includes ongoing face shield donations to medical facilities not only in the metro Washington, D.C. area, but also to facilities throughout Georgia, Illinois, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, and Southern California. The face shields are assembled at Kia Motors Manufacturing Georgia in West Point and the brand will donate more than 500,000 face shields nationwide to help in the fight against COVID-19. In addition, Kia donated $1 million to non-profit partners that assist America's homeless youth population.

Kia Motors' "Telluriders" Continue Delivering Face Shields to Hospitals and Medical Facilities Nationwide More

