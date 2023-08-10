Kia owner shoots accused car thief while standing on apartment balcony, Texas cops say

The owner of a Kia shot an accused car thief several times during a confrontation at a Texas apartment complex, San Antonio police told news outlets.

Officers responded to a 911 call from an apartment complex on the city’s northeast side at about 4 a.m. Aug. 10, police told KENS.

A resident spotted a man trying to break into his Kia, police told the station. The resident went outside, along with his girlfriend, to confront him, police told the outlet.

The accused thief ordered the man to bring him his car keys, which he had left in his apartment, police told KSAT.

The man told police that his girlfriend was being held at gunpoint, the outlet reported. Instead of getting his keys as the accused thief demanded, he grabbed a handgun, walked out onto his balcony and opened fire, police told the station.

Officers found the accused thief with three gunshot wounds, and he was taken to a hospital in critical condition, WOAI reported.

Police are investigating the incident, the outlet reported. It’s unclear if the Kia owner will be facing any charges.

70-year-old with blade hidden in cane fatally stabs man fighting her son, officials say

Wife fatally shoots man pointing gun at husband’s head in front yard, Indiana cops say

Man tracks down stolen truck and calls 911, then he kills suspect in shootout, cops say

Man thrusts American flag through another man’s head at Sonic, Oklahoma cops say