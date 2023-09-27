A Kia pulled over in Susquehanna County hid 10 ounces of cocaine, one ounce of methamphetamine, state police said

Sep. 26—Police found a little more than 10 ounces of cocaine and one ounce of methamphetamine Saturday during a traffic stop on Interstate 81 North, authorities charged.

Clinton Lonnie Smith, the driver of the Kia Forte stopped by Trooper Anthony Spegar, is suspected of narcotics trafficking and faces several drug offenses filed in Susquehanna County Court.

Smith, of Laveen, Arizona, remained jailed Tuesday at the Susquehanna County Correctional Facility in lieu of $25,000 bail.

Smith, 38, formerly of York, was pulled over by Spegar in New Milford Twp. at 9:09 a.m. because he found out the registered owner of the of the Kia, Samuel Valnord, was logged in a state database as having a suspended license.

Spegar pulled the Kia over and learned that the driver, Smith, did not have a driver's license.

It was unclear how Smith came to drive a vehicle registered to someone else.

Spegar noticed the odor of marijuana and the presence of several cell phones in the car.

A drug-sniffing dog alerted the state police narcotics might be in the car and troopers applied for a search warrant. Inside, they found 285 grams of cocaine and 31 grams of methamphetamine, state police said.

They also seized an undisclosed amount of money from Smith believed to be proceeds of criminal activity.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled Monday.

Contact the writer: jkohut@timesshamrock.com, 570-348-9100, x5187; @jkohutTT on Twitter.