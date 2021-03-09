Kia recall issued to fix Sorento, Forte, Optima, Soul vehicles that could catch fire

Associated Press, USA TODAY
·2 min read

DETROIT – Kia is recalling nearly 295,000 vehicles in the USA because the engines can stall or catch fire.

A week ago, Kia and affiliated Korean automaker Hyundai were fined by the U.S. government for allegedly delaying recalls.

The recall covers certain 2012 and 2013 Sorento SUVs, 2012 through 2015 Forte and Forte Koup cars and 2011 through 2013 Optima Hybrid cars. Also included are 2014 and 2015 Soul SUVs and 2012 Sportage SUVs.

Kia said in documents posted Saturday by the U.S. government that no manufacturing defect has been found, but it’s recalling the vehicles to mitigate any risk of fire.

In this March 27, 2013, file photo the 2014 Kia Optima is unveiled during the 2013 New York International Auto Show in New York.
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration began investigating Kia and Hyundai engine fires in 2019. The agency opened the probe after the nonprofit Center for Auto Safety filed a petition seeking the investigation. When the inquiry began, the agency said it had owner complaints of more than 3,100 fires, 103 injuries and one death.

Dealers will inspect the engines for fuel or oil leaks and replace them if necessary. The company is developing a knock sensor software update.

Last week, the NHTSA announced that Kia and Hyundai must pay $137 million in fines and for safety improvements because they moved too slowly to recall more than 1 million vehicles with engines that can fail. The fines resolve a three-year government probe into the companies’ behavior involving recalls of multiple models dating to the 2011 model year.

Kia must pay $27 million and invest $16 million on safety performance measures. Another $27 million payment will be deferred as long as Kia meets safety conditions, the NHTSA said.

Kia denied the U.S. allegations but said it wanted to avoid a protracted legal fight.

Engine failure and fire problems with Hyundais and Kias have plagued the companies for more than five years.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Kia recall: Optima, Soul, Forte, Sorento vehicles face fire risk

