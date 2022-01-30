Kia is recalling 410,000 vehicles due to faulty airbags that may not activate in select car models

Kia

Kia is recalling over 410,000 vehicles over airbags that may not deploy correctly.

The recall affects several Kia vehicles, including Sedona, Soul, Forte, and Koup models from 2017 to 2019.

The issue is tied to a control unit damaging an electrical circuit that may deactivate the airbags.

Kia is recalling 410,000 vehicles over concern of possible faulty airbags in select cars.

The recall affects the 2017 Kia Forte Koup, as well as models including 2017-2018 Kia Fortes, 2017-2019 Kia Sedonas, 2017-2019 Kia Souls, and 2017-2019 Kia Soul EVs.

According to the company's recall report, filed earlier this week, contact between a control unit and a memory chip on the circuit board in these vehicles has the potential to damage electrical units that operate airbag deployment.

An illuminated warning light will alert drivers impacted by the faulty condition, notifying them that the airbag unit may be hindered from activating during a crash and increasing risk of injury, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said in a statement.

Kia did not immediately respond to Insider's request to comment on the recall.

Vehicle owners can take their cars to their local Kia dealerships to have the airbag system inspected, updated, and replaced at no cost. The company is expected to mail out letters notifying owners on March 21.

Read the original article on Business Insider