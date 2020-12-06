Kia Recalls 295,000 Cars in U.S. for Engine-Compartment Fire Risk

Photo credit: Bruce Benedict/Kia

From Car and Driver

Kia Motors America is recalling 294,756 U.S.-market vehicles over the potential for an engine-compartment fire.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) says in its recall report that the cause of the problem is "undetermined" but that dealers will look for fuel and/or engine oil leaks and may replace engines if necessary.

Vehicles included are the 2011–2013 Optima Hybrid, 2012 Sportage, 2012–2013 Sorento, 2012–2015 Forte and Forte Koup, and 2014–2015 Soul.

Kia Motors America and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) have announced the recall of nearly 295,000 vehicles over a problem that could lead to engine-compartment fires. NHTSA's recall report states that owners of potentially affected Kia models should be alert for "engine noise, illumination of check-engine light [or] low-oil light, fuel smell, burning smell, oil leaking, smoke." However, NHTSA said, there has been no manufacturing or design defect identified yet, and Kia is recalling the vehicles as a "preventative measure to mitigate any unreasonable fire risk."

Vehicles listed in the NHTSA Safety Recall Report are the 2011–2013 Optima Hybrid, 2012 Sportage, 2012–2013 Sorento, and 2012–2013 Forte and Forte Koup with the 2.4-liter Theta II engine; and the 2014–2015 Forte, Forte Koup, and Soul with the 2.0-liter Nu engine.

Kia will notify owners starting on January 27, 2021. Dealers will inspect the engine compartments of affected vehicles, make repairs, and potentially replace engines. Kia also intends to carry out a software update to add a Knock Sensor Detection System as soon as possible, and the NHTSA report states that Kia will provide 15-year/150,000-mile warranty coverage for engine repairs needed "due to connecting-rod bearing damage." Kia will also reimburse owners for any repair expenses already incurred related to the problem, NHTSA's report says.

Owners of potentially affected Kia models can check the NHTSA recalls website or Kia's owner website for more details.

