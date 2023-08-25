Kia revealed yet another awesome-looking electric SUV — and it's headed to China first

The Kia EV5. Kia

Kia unveiled its latest electric SUV.

The compact EV5 will go on sale in China later this year.

It's boxy, futuristic, and sleek inside.

Kia is on a roll. The Korean brand just revealed its second new electric SUV this year — and it's a stunner.

The EV5, unveiled at an auto show in China on Friday, will have two rows, a sleek interior, and all the flashy design elements Kia is now known for in the electric-vehicle era.

It has the same boxy styling and slim lights as the brand's larger, three-row EV9. Flush-mounted door handles and chunky wheels add to the futuristic look.

All of the Hyundai Group's latest EVs have basically put industry-leader Tesla to shame with bold, forward-thinking designs — just look at the Hyundai Ioniq 5, Kia EV6, and Genesis GV60. The EV5 is no exception.

The interior looks spacious and modern. The passenger seat extends over the center console area, creating what almost looks like a bench seat. But it doesn't look like there's an extra seatbelt, so we'll have to wait and see what Kia's intention there is.

Just like in the EV9, drivers will get a little dedicated touchscreen panel for controlling the climate settings, which is a nice touch.

Kia hasn't mentioned any of the EV5's specs yet. But based on Kia's other offerings, it'll likely offer ultra-fast charging and around 300 miles of range in some trims.

The EV5 will go on sale in China later this year, before launching in "select global markets," Kia said. It hasn't said whether or not the EV5 is coming to the US yet.

