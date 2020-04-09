Kia Sedona receives PARENTS Magazine 2020 Best Family Cars Award

Stylish Family Hauler Makes List for Second Consecutive Year

IRVINE, Calif., April 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2020 Kia Sedona has been recognized by PARENTS magazine as one of the "Best Family Cars of 2020." For the second year in a row, PARENTS editors and experts praised the family hauler for delivering on value, safety features, convenience and other family friendly attributes.

"Finding the right vehicle for your family can be a challenge since there are so many tech and safety options to consider, but the Sedona makes it easy by starting off at an incredible value so families can opt for more of the desirable features they want," said Michael Cole, president, Kia Motors America (KMA). "Add Kia's industry-leading warranty into the equation, and the Sedona becomes even harder for families to pass up – it's with them for the long haul."

PARENTS narrowed the field of more than 50 contenders by choosing the minivans and SUVs that passed government safety tests with excellent results. A child passenger safety technician then installed multiple car seats in each vehicle, while an auto expert weighed in on performance, driving features and more.

The 2020 Sedona offers functional convenience, ample passenger space and cargo room, outstanding style, technology, and amenities. Standout options that are sure to appeal to families include power sliding door buttons located on the side door handles, hands-free "Smart Power" lift-gate, "Slide-N-Stow" second-row seating, dual-screen rear-seat entertainment, and driver assistance features. The 2020 Sedona starts at $27,600i.

To further help families and customers impacted by the uncertainty created by the COVID-19 outbreak, Kia implemented the "Accelerate the Good" program with payment deferral programs that will continue until further notice. To read more about it visit www.kia.com.

To see the full PARENTS Best Car Awards 2020 visit: parents.com/bestcars2020.

Headquartered in Irvine, California, Kia Motors America has been the highest ranked mass market brand in initial quality for five consecutive years according to J.D. Powerii and is recognized as one of the 100 Best Global Brands by Interbrand. Kia serves as the "Official Automotive Partner" of the NBA and offers a complete range of vehicles sold through a network of nearly 800 dealers in the U.S., including cars and SUVs proudly assembled in West Point, Georgia.*

