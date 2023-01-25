Kia trapped under tractor trailer was dragged about 8 miles on Kansas highway, police say

Leawood police are investigating after a car was dragged about eight miles while trapped under a semi-truck Wednesday morning.

Police from several area agencies started receiving calls around 3:40 a.m. that a semi-truck driving westbound on Interstate 435 was dragging a silver Kia under the edge of its trailer, according to Capt. Brad Robbins, a spokesman for the Leawood Police Department.

Overland Park officers reached the truck driver around 3:46 a.m. at I-435 and Lackman Road. The Kia, driven by a 28-year-old Kansas City woman, was trapped under the rear passenger side of the trailer.

Investigators believe the crash occurred when the truck was traveling through a green light from the exit ramp of westbound I-435 at State Line Road in Leawood to get back onto the highway when the Kia, traveling southbound on State Line, slid through a red light at the intersection. Then, the Kia struck the trailer in front of the right rear wheel assembly, police said.

The truck driver told officials he didn’t see anything after the impact, so he kept driving on the highway for about eight miles until he was stopped by police.

Police said the woman driving the Kia was conscious and talking to investigators at the scene. She was taken to a hospital for evaluation.

Leawood police are investigating the crash and ask any witnesses to contact 913-642-7700 or tips@leawood.org.