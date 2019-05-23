Kia unveils interior of upcoming small SUV

Just days after putting out the first sketches of the exterior of its upcoming small SUV, South-Korean automaker Kia has followed up by unveiling the interior.

The standout feature of the interior sketch is unquestionably the wide and panoramic dash, which is home to a new infotainment and navigation system in the form of a 10.25-inch touch screen. A central touch-control panel situated just below offers easy adjustment of in-car ventilation and air con. Kia has also included adjustable mood lighting that changes the cabin lighting to suit user preferences.

This forthcoming small SUV is actually a production version of the SP Signature concept presented at the Seoul Motor Show in March 2019. At first glance, it looks like a relatively robust new model that stands out with its long hood and LED headlights that stretch out to the grille.

The vehicle is scheduled to be unveiled in summer 2019, before debuting at the Frankfurt Motor Show in September. It is expected to go on sale in South Korea by the end of the year before rolling out to more global markets from 2020. Kia is billing this new small SUV as aimed at millennials with a taste for technology.