Kiadis issues options to newly hired employees to meet its existing obligations

Kiadis Pharma N.V.
·6 min read

This is a press release by Kiadis Pharma N.V. (Kiadis), pursuant to the provisions of Sections 5 paragraphs 4 and 5 and 6 paragraph 2 of the Dutch Decree on Public Takeover Bids (Besluit openbare biedingen Wft) (the Decree) in connection with the intended public offer by Sanofi for all the issued and outstanding ordinary shares in the capital of Kiadis (the Offer). This announcement does not constitute an offer, or any solicitation of any offer, to buy or subscribe for any securities. Any offer will be made only by means of an offer memorandum approved by the Dutch Authority for the Financial Markets (Autoriteit Financiële Markten) and recognized by the Belgian Authority for the Financial Markets (Autoriteit voor Financiële Diensten en Markten). This announcement is not for release, publication or distribution, in whole or in part, in or into, directly or indirectly, the United States, Canada and Japan or in any other jurisdiction in which such release, publication or distribution would be unlawful.

Kiadis issues options to newly hired employees to meet its existing obligations

Amsterdam, The Netherlands, November 20, 2020 – Kiadis Pharma N.V. (“Kiadis” or the “Company”) (Euronext Amsterdam and Brussels: KDS), today announces that, following the announcement on November 2, 2020 that Kiadis and Sanofi reached conditional agreement on the Offer, the Dutch public offer rules require Kiadis to announce in a press release all transactions by Kiadis relating to the ordinary shares in its capital including the issuance of options or shares to employees. Accordingly, Kiadis makes the disclosures below.

Pursuant to commitments entered into prior to November 2, 2020, Kiadis will, in the period between today and January 1, 2021, issue a total of 13,500 options to a limited number of newly hired employees. This group of employees includes scientific and technical staff. These options are issued under the Kiadis Pharma N.V. 2016 Share Option and Stock Appreciation Right Plan (the “Plan”), and are subject to its terms. The options are options to acquire ordinary Kiadis shares, whereby one option gives the right to acquire one ordinary share. The option exercise price shall be the average closing sales price at which ordinary Kiadis shares are traded during the three trading days prior to the day the option is granted.

On the date hereof, the total number of issued and outstanding ordinary Kiadis shares is 40,041,489. If all of the 13,500 options are exercised, the total number of issued and outstanding ordinary Kiadis shares would increase by 0.03%.

Dutch Translation/Nederlandse vertaling

Kiadis Pharma N.V. ("Kiadis") maakt bekend dat, volgend op de aankondiging op 2 november 2020 dat Kiadis en Sanofi voorwaardelijke overeenstemming hebben bereikt over het Bod, de Nederlandse regels met betrekking tot openbare biedingen Kiadis verplichten om in een persbericht alle transacties te publiceren met betrekking tot de gewone aandelen in haar kapitaal, inclusief de uitgifte van opties of aandelen aan werknemers. Dienovereenkomstig doet Kiadis de onderstaande bekendmaking.

Op grond van toezeggingen die zijn aangegaan vóór 2 november 2020 zal Kiadis in de periode tussen vandaag en 1 januari 2021 in totaal 13.500 opties uitgeven aan een beperkt aantal nieuw aangenomen medewerkers. Deze groep medewerkers omvat wetenschappelijk en technisch personeel. Deze opties worden uitgegeven onder het Kiadis Pharma N.V. 2016 Aandelenoptie- en Aandelen Appreciatie Recht Plan (het “Plan”), en zijn onderhevig aan de daaraan verbonden voorwaarden. De opties zijn opties ter verwerving van gewone aandelen Kiadis, waarbij één optie het recht geeft om één gewoon aandeel te verwerven. De uitoefenprijs van de optie is de gemiddelde slotverkoopkoers waartegen gewone aandelen Kiadis worden verhandeld gedurende de drie handelsdagen voorafgaand aan de dag waarop de optie wordt toegekend.

Vandaag bedraagt het totaal aantal geplaatste en uitstaande gewone aandelen Kiadis 40.041.489. Als alle 13.500 opties worden uitgeoefend, zou het totaal aantal geplaatste en uitstaande gewone aandelen Kiadis met 0,03% toenemen.

Dit persbericht vormt een samenvatting van het gepubliceerde Engelstalige persbericht. Bij eventuele verschillen is de tekst van het Engelstalige persbericht altijd leidend.

Contacts

Kiadis:
Maryann Cimino, Sr. Manager, Corporate Affairs
Tel: +1 (617) 710-7305
m.cimino@kiadis.com




LifeSpring Life Sciences Communication:
Leon Melens (Amsterdam)
Tel: +31 538 16 427
lmelens@lifespring.nl

Optimum Strategic Communications:
Mary Clark, Supriya Mathur
Tel: +44 203 950 9144
kiadis@optimumcomms.com

About Kiadis

Founded in 1997, Kiadis is building a fully integrated biopharmaceutical company committed to developing innovative cell-based medicines for patients with life-threatening diseases. With headquarters in Amsterdam, The Netherlands, and offices and activities across the United States, Kiadis is reimagining medicine by leveraging the natural strengths of humanity and our collective immune system to source the best cells for life.

Kiadis is listed on the regulated market of Euronext Amsterdam and Euronext Brussels since July 2, 2015, under the symbol KDS. Learn more at www.kiadis.com.

Forward Looking Statements
Certain statements, beliefs and opinions in this press release are forward-looking, which reflect Kiadis' or, as appropriate, Kiadis' officers' current expectations and projections about future events. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results, performance, achievements or events to differ materially from those expressed, anticipated or implied by the forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and assumptions could adversely affect the outcome and financial effects of the plans and events described herein. A multitude of factors including, but not limited to, changes in demand, regulation, competition and technology, can cause actual events, performance, achievements or results to differ significantly from any anticipated or implied development. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release regarding past trends or activities should not be taken as a representation that such trends or activities will continue in the future. As a result, Kiadis expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release any update or revisions to any forward-looking statements in this press release as a result of any change in expectations or projections, or any change in events, conditions, assumptions or circumstances on which these forward-looking statements are based. Neither Kiadis nor its advisers or representatives nor any of its subsidiary undertakings or any such person's officers or employees guarantees that the assumptions underlying such forward-looking statements are free from errors nor does either accept any responsibility for the future accuracy of the forward-looking statements contained in this press release or the actual occurrence of the anticipated or implied developments. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release.


Latest Stories

  • Trump claims Michigan election board was 'viciously harassed' to certify Biden vote in Detroit

    President Trump on Wednesday lashed out after officials in Wayne County, Mich., who initially blocked certification of the votes in the election, backtracked and unanimously certified results showing Joe Biden beat him handily.

  • Rudy Giuliani’s Hair Dye Streaks Down Face After ‘My Cousin Vinny’ Performance

    During a press conference that was deemed too crazy for CNN, MSNBC, and Fox Business anchor Neil Cavuto—all three of which declined to air it, unlike Fox News, Newsmax, and OAN—Rudy Giuliani attempted to lay out the Trump campaign’s case for overturning the will of the American people and keeping the current president in office. It didn’t exactly go as planned.“Did you all watch My Cousin Vinny?” Giuliani asked at one point. “It’s one of my favorite law movies, because he comes from Brooklyn,” he explained, before deciding it would be appropriate to act out a scene from the 1992 film.He started to explain the scene in question, in which a witness claims to have seen the alleged crime at the center of the story. Then, in an exceedingly poor imitation of Joe Pesci, Giuliani barked, “How many fingers have I got up?” The woman gets it wrong because “she was too far away” to see.“These people were farther away than My Cousin Vinny was from the witness,” he added, referring to Republican poll watchers. “They couldn’t see a thing!” From there, he randomly started accusing Joe Biden of committing “crimes” without laying out evidence or specifics.As the press conference proceeded, an increasingly sweaty Giuliani repeatedly wiped his brow as what appeared to be dark hair dye started streaming down his face.> Giuliani says "there is nobody here that engages in fantasy," then details his fantasy about how Trump won Pennsylvania by 300,000 votes and Michigan by 50,000 votes when he in fact decisively lost both of those states pic.twitter.com/7CvU4OuQRX> > — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 19, 2020“I don’t know what you need to wake you up, to do your job and inform the American people, whether you like it or not, of the things they need to know!” Giuliani shouted at reporters later. “This is real! It’s not made up! There’s no one here who engages in fantasies.”Lewis Black Brutally Mocks Trump Fans Fleeing Fox NewsRead more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Taiwan grounds F-16 fighter fleet after jet disappears during a nighttime training mission

    Taiwan has grounded all of its F-16 fighter jets for safety checks as rescuers continue to search for one that went missing during a training exercise, authorities said Wednesday. The decision removes around 150 planes from Taiwan's skies, leaving the democratic island relying on an even more limited fleet to warn off Chinese jets that have been buzzing it at an unprecedented rate in recent months. The air force said a single-seat F-16 flown by a 44-year-old pilot disappeared from radar at an altitude of some 6,000 feet (1,800 metres) two minutes after taking off from Hualien air base in eastern Taiwan on Tuesday night. The disappearance comes less than three weeks after a pilot was killed when his F-5E fighter jet crashed into the sea during training, prompting a similar grounding. "The rescue mission is our top priority now. The air force has grounded all F-16s for checks and I've instructed an investigation into the cause of the incident," President Tsai Ing-wen told reporters. Taiwan lives under the constant threat of invasion by China, which views the island as its own territory and has vowed to seize it one day, by force if necessary.

  • US hits Iran with new sanctions as Pompeo defends strategy

    The United States hit Iran with new sanctions on Wednesday, as Secretary of State Mike Pompeo made the case that undoing the actions of the Trump administration would be foolish and dangerous. The Treasury and State departments announced they had targeted a leading Iranian charity and numerous of its affiliates for human rights violations. At the same time, Pompeo released a statement titled “The Importance of Sanctions on Iran,” which argued that the Trump administration's moves against Iran made the world safer and should not be reversed.

  • Trump appoints speechwriter fired for attending conference with white nationalists to commission that preserves Holocaust memorials

    Darren Beattie, a former speechwriter fired from the White House in 2018 for attending a conference at which white supremacists were also present, has been appointed to a commission tasked with preserving Holocaust-related sites across Europe.

  • Pence, coronavirus task force members leave briefing without taking questions

    At a coronavirus task force briefing on Thursday, Vice President Mike Pence and other members of the task force left without taking questions from members of the press.

  • Michigan deputy fired after sharing racist photo of Kamala Harris watermelon Jack-O’-Lantern

    Vice President-elect Kamala Harris has not even taken office yet and racists are already doing what they do best. A long time employee of The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office was recently fired after she posted a photo on Facebook depicting Jack-O’-Lanterns on Halloween to her Facebook page.

  • Kenosha shooter Kyle Rittenhouse illegally bought gun with coronavirus stimulus check

    The Kenosha shooter will face charges in Wisconsin

  • The 7 Best Airbnbs in Austin, Texas

    From a vintage trailer to a lush 1950s bungalow, AD has you covered &nbsp;Originally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Suburban Milwaukee officer who killed 3 since 2015 resigns

    A suburban Milwaukee police officer who has fatally shot three people in the line of duty since 2015, including a teenager outside a mall in February, is expected to receive about $130,000 for resigning from the force. The Wauwatosa Common Council approved a separation agreement with Joseph Mensah on Tuesday night, effective Nov. 30. The Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office has ruled all three shootings by Mensah were justified self-defense.

  • Michigan militia planned 'weeklong series of televised executions' as part of kidnapping plot, prosecutors say

    Members of a Michigan militia group had more planned than just kidnapping the state's governor.Last month, the FBI discovered a plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D) and try her for "treason," arresting 14 militia members allegedly involved in the effort. But beyond that task, court filings also reveal the men planned to publicly execute other public officials, or if all else failed, burn down the state house entirely, ABC7 Chicago reports.While just 14 men have been arrested in the plot so far, they had a "Plan B" that "involved a takeover of the Michigan capitol building by 200 combatants who would stage a week-long series of televised executions of public officials," ABC7 reports. Plan C involved burning down the statehouse with its legislators locked inside, "leaving no survivors," ABC7 continues. These plots all unfolded as Whitmer and Michigan's government implemented lockdowns to stop the spread of COVID-19.The conspirators also allegedly planned to kidnap Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam (D), the FBI reported last month. Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker told reporters this week he gets threats daily. Still, some of the men arrested have gotten bond reductions and are now free.Michigan militia members and other opponents of COVID-19 lockdowns have repeatedly protested in front of the Michigan statehouse — and in one case stormed into it, with many protesters carrying guns.More stories from theweek.com 5 brutally funny cartoons about Trump's election denial Cybersecurity czar fired by Trump reportedly set up a Trump-proof line of succession Trump is reportedly going straight to Republican state legislators in an attempt to overthrow Biden's win

  • Quarter of people may already be immune to coronavirus – even though many have never been infected

    A quarter of people may already be immune to coronavirus even though many of them have never been infected, a new study by Public Health England (PHE) suggests. Over the past few months, researchers have followed nearly 2,850 key workers from the police, fire and health services to gauge levels of immunity to the virus. They discovered that, by June, one in four had high levels of T-cells which recognised Covid, suggesting they had some level of protection against the virus – but nearly half had never been infected. Researchers believe they probably picked up immunity from similar coronaviruses such as those that cause the common cold. In the four months of follow-up, nobody with a high T-cell count became infected with Covid, suggesting they were protected against it. Dr Peter Wrighton-Smith, the CEO of Oxford Immunotec, the company that developed the T-cell test for trial, said it showed antibody testing alone may underestimate the number of people already immune to the virus. "Here we are talking about people on the front line, so 25 per cent may be a bit high, but this suggests we are not seeing a true picture through antibody surveillance surveys and that many more people have T-cell immunity," he said. "It also suggests that models predicting the outcome of the pandemic are unduly thinking more people are going to get it than really are. "In this data, there is a significant cohort of people who have T-cells without antibodies. Clearly some of this may be because those antibodies have waned over time, but some is probably immunity from other infections. There has been growing speculation that there is a phenomenon of cross-reactive immunity in which people who have been exposed to a common cold virus will also be protected from Covid."

  • China says 'Five Eyes' should face reality on Hong Kong

    China on Thursday rejected the latest attack on its Hong Kong policy by the U.S. and several of its allies, saying they “should face up to the reality” that the former British colony has been returned to China. Foreign ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian was responding to a statement on Hong Kong issued by the U.S., U.K., Australia, Canada and New Zealand, which together make up an intelligence partnership known as the Five Eyes. “No matter if they have five eyes or 10 eyes, if they dare to harm China’s sovereignty, security and development interests, they should beware of their eyes being poked and blinded,” he said at a daily briefing.

  • Will Trump and Fox News turn from allies to enemies?

    Is the nation's most influential news network primed to be added to President Trump's long list of adversaries?

  • Progressive groups warn Biden that giving White House roles to anyone with Google ties, including its former CEO Eric Schmidt, would 'alienate' the nation

    The 14 progressive groups told Biden they "want to ensure that the internet isn't dominated by a handful of corporations," such as Google.

  • AOC shoots down Nikki Haley in fiesty Covid relief exchange: ‘I know you’re confused about actual governance’

    ‘Nikki, I’m suggesting Republicans find the spine to stand up’

  • 'Too soon' to let Boeing 737 MAX fly again, say families of Lion Air crash victims

    Some of the relatives of victims of a fatal Boeing 737 MAX crash in Indonesia have slammed a decision by U.S. aviation authorities to allow the jets to return to the skies, saying the move comes too soon. The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) on Wednesday lifted a flight ban on Boeing's 737 MAX imposed after two fatal crashes in Indonesia and Ethiopia killed 346 people within five months in 2018 and 2019. Two years after the plane operated by Indonesia’s Lion Air plunged into the Java Sea, killing all 189 on board, the tragedy is still raw.

  • Iran's Revolutionary Guard launches aircraft-carrying ship

    Iran's paramilitary Revolutionary Guard said it launched a heavy warship Thursday capable of carrying helicopters, drones and missile launchers amid ongoing tensions with the U.S. Photographs of the ship, named after slain Guard naval commander Abdollah Roudaki, showed it carrying truck-launched surface-to-surface missiles and anti-aircraft missiles. It also carried four small fast boats, the kind the Guard routinely uses in the Persian Gulf.

  • Lara Trump is reportedly considering running for Senate in North Carolina

    President Trump may or may not run again in 2024 following his re-election loss, but another Trump could end up seeking office sooner.Lara Trump, the president's daughter-in-law, "has been telling associates she is considering a run for Senate in 2022," The New York Times reported on Thursday.This bid would be for the North Carolina Senate seat currently occupied by Sen. Richard Burr (R-N.C.), who doesn't plan to seek re-election in 2022. Lara Trump is the wife of the president's son Eric, and she served as an adviser to his 2020 campaign. Previously, she was a producer for Inside Edition.While Lara Trump didn't comment on her reported political ambitions to the Times, Trump campaign adviser Mercedes Schlapp praised her as "very charismatic" and someone who "has a natural instinct for politics," adding that "in North Carolina, in particular, she's a household name and people know her."Should she decide to run, though, she's likely to face plenty of competition including from someone else close to the president. After all, the Times reports that White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, who formerly represented North Carolina in the House of Representatives, "is widely expected to move back home and run for the seat as well." Read more at The New York Times.More stories from theweek.com 5 brutally funny cartoons about Trump's election denial Cybersecurity czar fired by Trump reportedly set up a Trump-proof line of succession Trump is reportedly going straight to Republican state legislators in an attempt to overthrow Biden's win

  • Litman: Why doesn't Biden sue to get the transition going? Wouldn't be prudent

    A lawsuit might result in a loss that would only legitimate Trump's appalling hijack of the government.