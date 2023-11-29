Kiah House plans seek to restore designs from Kiah period

A historical marker is unveiled as Greg Kiah, nephew of Calvin and Virginia Kiah, reads the text from the marker Monday morning at the Kiah House Museum on West 36th Street.

Restoration plans for the historic Kiah House in Cuyler-Brownville received approval on Nov. 20 from the Metropolitan Planning Commission's Historic Preservation Commission, a next step in the house being converted back into a museum as it was when Virginia Kiah owned the home beginning in the late 1950s.

The preservation and renovation plans will retain interior modification made by Kiah, while restoring its exterior to match its look from when the Kiah's owned the house. There are also plans to demolish the property's carriage house and turn it into an accessory dwelling unit for affordable housing, which is a requirement of the covenant agreed upon by Historic Savannah Foundation.

"I am very excited to see this building returned to the Kiah period," said Kiersten Connor, member of the HPC.

The carriage house was not able to be restored because the structural damage was too great, according to an analysis by Tharpe Engineering Group. The project designs were done by local firm Ward Architecture.

A rendering of the proposed restoration of the Kiah House.

Partnerships key to Kiah House restoration

The Kiah House is now owned by a New York nonprofit, the Galvan Foundation, which has made investments in Savannah's affordable housing landscape in recent months. But included in Galvan Foundation's purchase of the property is an easement set by HSF, which initially acquired the property while it was in years-long probate and has direct guidelines for the home's renovation.

For each step in the property's transformation, HSF will be involved in the process, said Ryan Jarles, HSF's director of preservation. That includes a yearly review of the property to ensure HSF's preservation requirements are being met.

"We all kind of have to work as a team from now on on this project," Jarles said.

The core of HSF's preservation requirements focus on restoring or maintaining features that existed when the Kiah family lived in the house and used it as a museum ― not from when the Victorian home was built in 1910. For the interior, that includes metal stair railings, and the two-story mezzanine, all implemented by Kiah.

On the exterior, the plans are to restore the Victorian wraparound porch and the two-story front window. The window will feature 24 squares and was designed to give glimpses of the museum inside.

"The entire exterior of the building is going to be restored back to what it looked like when Virginia Kiah was there," Jarles said.

The HPC's Nov. 20 vote came after a couple other governmental moves related to the project. Savannah City Council also made its own investment in the project in September when it approved a $500,000 partnership with Galvan Foundation for the home's renovations. The total project cost is estimated by the city to be $1.2 million.

Then, the MPC's Planning Commission approved on Nov. 7 new zoning for the house to allow for its use as a museum. Savannah City Manager Jay Melder lauded the work of HSF and the Galvan Foundation at the meeting.

"I'm really excited about this project," Melder said.

Evan Lasseter is the city and county government reporter for Savannah Morning News. You can reach him at ELasseter@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Kiah House in Savannah will be restored to a museum