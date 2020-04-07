Kia's Accelerate The Good Program Offers Warranty Coverage Extension

Warranty Extension Program Offers Peace of Mind During Uncertain Times

- Customers with expiring warranties can rest assured their Kia vehicles will get needed repairs without incurring additional costs or penalties if repairs are delayed due to COVID-19

- Expiring warranties from March through May are extended until June 30, 2020

IRVINE, Calif., April 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kia Motors America (KMA), in conjunction with Kia Motors Corporation, has launched the Kia Promise warranty coverage extension program which is effective immediately and further enhances KMA's recently announced Accelerate the Good program. Kia Promise is designed to ease some of the concerns experienced by Kia owners who may not be able to bring their vehicles to a Kia dealership for warranty repairs due to COVID-19 but have Kia vehicle warranties that are expiring.

Kia Motors America logo (PRNewsfoto/Kia Motors America) (PRNewsfoto/Kia Motors America) More

"These are uncertain times and the Kia Promise warranty extension program will help bring peace of mind to customers affected by this pandemic by giving them one less thing to worry about," said Michael Cole, president, KMA. "The health and safety of our customers and employees are our top priority and this warranty extension program is yet another way Kia and local Kia dealerships are working to support our customers' individual needs."

Qualifying Kia Customers:

Kia customers who experienced potentially warrantable concerns with their vehicle during the period of March 2020 through May 2020 and were not able to obtain service from a Kia dealer due to circumstances related to COVID-19; and

through and were not able to obtain service from a Kia dealer due to circumstances related to COVID-19; and Repairs must be completed by June 30, 2020 .

Customers should check with their local Kia dealer regarding their current hours and available special programs, such as vehicle pickup and delivery service, loaner vehicles, and electronic or digital repair authorizations, as well as sanitizing efforts taken to protect the safety of employees and customers.

Customers should contact Kia Consumer Assistance at 800-33-4KIA(4542) or online at www.kia.com for assistance with any COVID-191 related issues.

About Kia Motors America

Headquartered in Irvine, California, Kia Motors America has been the highest ranked mass market brand in initial quality for five consecutive years according to J.D. Power2 and is recognized as one of the 100 Best Global Brands by Interbrand. Kia serves as the "Official Automotive Partner" of the NBA and offers a complete range of vehicles sold through a network of nearly 800 dealers in the U.S., including cars and SUVs proudly assembled in West Point, Georgia.*

For media information, including photography, visit www.kiamedia.com. To receive custom email notifications for press releases the moment they are published, subscribe at www.kiamedia.com/us/en/newsalert.

*The Telluride, Sorento and Optima (excluding Hybrid and Plug-In Hybrid) are assembled in the United States from U.S. and globally sourced parts.

1 Dealers are encouraged to direct customers to contact Consumer Affairs at 800-333-4KIA(4542) or https://ksupport.kiausa.com/ConsumerAffairs to document their individual situation(s).

2 Kia received the lowest rate of reported problems among mass market brands in the J.D. Power 2015-19 U.S. Initial Quality Studies of new vehicle owners' experiences with their own vehicle after 90 days of ownership. Visit jdpower.com/awards for more details.

Cision More

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kias-accelerate-the-good-program-offers-warranty-coverage-extension-301036338.html

SOURCE Kia Motors America