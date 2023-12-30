New year to kick off with Apple Gifting Day

Dec. 30—ANDERSON — A New Year's resolution to eat healthier could start with an apple. Jan. 1 is National Apple Gifting Day.

Apples are rich in nutrients, including fiber, vitamins and minerals.

They also contain flavonoids, a compound that can act as an antioxidant, according to Eli Thomas, a registered dietitian from Community Hospital Anderson.

Antioxidants help keep the body from having otherwise unstable molecules known as "free radicals."

Conditions including diabetes, high blood pressure and heart disease are associated with imbalances of antioxidants and free radicals, according to Healthline, a medically reviewed health publication.

Thomas recommended eating apples as part of a balanced diet, especially with a protein like peanut butter. Both items can slow digestion, leaving one feeling fuller for longer periods of time.

Indiana is home to many varieties of apples, including the iconic Red Delicious and increasingly popular Honeycrisp apples.

Lesser known varieties, including the Liberty, Freedom, Jonagold and Cortlands, are also grown in Indiana.

Such growth is not without cost.

Indiana weather can make apples difficult to grow, according to Andrew Christiansen, owner of Crabby Apple Family Orchard & Market in Pendleton.

"If you get a late frost, your apple crop can be decimated," he explained.

"Two years ago, there was a late frost in early May," he added. "It really decimated the apple crop."

Peak season runs from late May to October, during which apples undergo a transformation.

Most apples are fairly tart at the beginning of the season but sweeten by the season's end.

The process greatly affects products like apple cider, a fall favorite for many.

"When people think of apple cider and they get it around Thanksgiving, it's always really sweet," Christiansen said. "That's because it's later in the season."

Earlier, more tart, apples are typically used for cooking items like applesauce. They have a softer texture.

Christiansen encouraged people to give apples like the Cortlands a try. He said the Cortlands are good eating apples.

National Today, a website detailing several national holidays, recommends the following:

* Building and tasting an assortment of apples.

* Improvising a familiar apple recipe.

