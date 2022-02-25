'Kick Russia out': Photos of day 2 in Ukraine after Russia's full-scale invasion

Asha C. Gilbert, USA TODAY
·2 min read

The second day of Russia's full-scale invasion saw Kremlin troops advancing towards Kyiv, Ukraine's capital.

Dmytro Kuleba, Ukraine’s foreign minister, tweeted there were "horrific" Russian rocket strikes on Kyiv Thursday night and the city hadn't dealt with an assault like this since 1941, when Nazi Germany attacked.

"Ukraine defeated that evil and will defeat this one. Stop Putin. Isolate Russia. Severe all ties. Kick Russia out of everywhete," he wrote.

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Thursday said 137 Ukrainian soldiers and civilians were killed with hundreds more wounded.

Thousand of civilians slept overnight in bomb shelters and Zelenskyy urged his citizens to do all they can to resist Russia's assault. He declared martial law on Thursday, leaving the military to be in charge of enforcing law.

Why is Russia invading Ukraine?: Could it be the start of WWIII? Here's what we know

'The helplessness is overwhelming': Ukrainian Americans express anger, sadness as Russia invades

See the movement: Mapping and tracking Russia's invasion of Ukraine

The Ukraine State Border Guard Service announced that men aged 18 to 60 were prohibited from leaving the country while the law is enforced, according to reports.

Russia said they would hold talks to end the invasion if Ukrainian forces stand down first.

"No one plans to attack and oppress them, let them return to their families, and let us give the Ukrainian people a chance to decide their future," Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

Here are photos of day 2 of Russia's attack on Ukraine:

People gather in the Kyiv subway, using it as a bomb shelter in Kyiv, Ukraine, Friday, Feb. 25, 2022. Russia is pressing its invasion of Ukraine to the outskirts of the capital after unleashing airstrikes on cities and military bases and sending in troops and tanks from three sides.
Volunteers, one holding an AK-47 rifle, protect a main road leading into Kyiv on Feb. 25, 2022.
A Ukrainian Army soldier inspects fragments of a downed aircraft in Kyiv, Ukraine, Friday, Feb. 25, 2022. It was unclear what aircraft crashed and what brought it down amid the Russian invasion in Ukraine. Russia is pressing its invasion of Ukraine to the outskirts of the capital after unleashing airstrikes on cities and military bases and sending in troops and tanks from three sides.
A Ukrainian firefighter walks between at fragments of a downed aircraft seen in in Kyiv, Ukraine, Friday, Feb. 25, 2022. It was unclear what aicraft crashed and what brought it down amid the Russian invasion in Ukraine Russia is pressing its invasion of Ukraine to the outskirts of the capital after unleashing airstrikes on cities and military bases and sending in troops and tanks from three sides.
Natali Sevriukova reacts next to her house following a rocket attack in the city of Kyiv, Ukraine, Friday, Feb. 25, 2022.
Ukrainian servicemen stand on patrol at a security checkpoint on Feb. 25, 2022 in Kyiv, Ukraine.
People rest in the Kyiv subway, using it as a shelter in Kyiv, Ukraine, Friday, Feb. 25, 2022. Russia is pressing its invasion of Ukraine to the outskirts of the capital after unleashing airstrikes on cities and military bases and sending in troops and tanks from three sides.
Contributing: Kim Hjelmgaard, Associated Press, Mike Snider

Follow reporter Asha Gilbert @Coastalasha. Email: agilbert@usatoday.com.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Photos from Ukraine war after Russia invasion shows the destruction

