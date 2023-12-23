Kickapoo High School awarded $180K scholarship, plans career in U.S. Marine Corps

Nick Finke, a senior at Kickapoo High School, was awarded the scholarship during a Dec. 14 visit from Capt. Jacob Layton, executive officer for the U.S. Marine Corps recruiting station in Kansas City. His father, U.S. Navy veteran Bryan Finke, was also there.

Nick Finke, a senior at Kickapoo High School, will not have to worry about paying for college.

The Kickapoo vice president and varsity wrestler received news Dec. 14 that he was awarded the U.S. Navy Reserve Officers’ Training Corps Scholarship. It is valued at $180,000.

Nearly 200 applicants applied for the ultra-competitive scholarship program, with only four winners in the Midwest receiving the top prize.

The $180,000 scholarship can be used as a full-ride scholarship to any American college or university with an ROTC program, where students can pursue a college degree of their choice before being commissioned as an officer in the U.S. Marine Corps.

Finke accepted the scholarship surrounded by his friends and his father, U.S. Navy veteran Bryan Finke. He plans to attend Virginia Tech in the fall.

“I never doubted myself,” Finke said, according to a release from Springfield Public Schools. “I really wanted this scholarship, and now getting it is really exhilarating. I know it’ll be really challenging and hard, but this scholarship shows the faith that other people have in my abilities to serve my country. I won’t fail them.”

Capt. Jacob Layton, executive officer for the U.S. Marine Corps recruiting station in Kansas City, praised the Eagle Scout.

“Even though he is in high school, the amount of activities and what he's accomplished is incredible for anyone in their community,” said Layton, according to SPS release.

“Nicholas has a drive and interest to better his community, inside and outside of his school, that’s the kind of person we want to transform into a Marine Corps officer.”

