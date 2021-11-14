Kickin' Cancer! 5K run returns to Brentwood
The community gathered in Brentwood for the Kickin' Cancer! 5K run benefitting the Lynne Cohen Preventative Care Clinics.
"Of course everyone would line up to get shots, to protect one another, to help the vulnerable like my parents, we reasoned. We were wrong."
The syndrome, more formally known as takotsubo or stress cardiomyopathy, produces symptoms that feel like a heart attack — weakened heart muscles, shortness of breath and chest pain
Dr. Celine Gounder, an infectious disease doctor who is not boosted, is recommending that her mother get a booster shot two weeks before Thanksgiving.
Double cancer survivor Stephen Kopecky, MD breaks down what we need to do to maintain our best health.
Coronavirus vaccination clinics for Virginia Beach city employees were canceled through the rest of the year due to concerns over “improper dosage” of the Moderna booster vaccine provided, according to a city spokesperson. Tiffany Russell said the concerns are under review by the city auditor’s office. She did not provide details, citing medical privacy concerns. The Moderna booster contains ...
In recognition of Veterans Day 2021 on November 11—and in honor of and thanks for the service of so many Black veterans, former service-members shared their thoughts and perspectives on their time in the military and the aftermath. This is the final installment in The Root’s three-part series.
Pakistan opener Mohammad Rizwan's recovery from a lung infection to make a valiant innings in the Twenty20 World Cup semi-final was termed "miraculous" on Saturday by the Indian doctor who treated him.
“Seeing my loved ones cry when my surgeon said that this surgery had just saved my life was something I’ll never forget.”
Some are asking why the letters discussing COVID-19 vaccination are so one-sided. It has mostly to do with the mix of opinions we receive, but also misinformation.
"We put on a smile and preach. But in reality? It’s a super toxic environment."View Entire Post ›
Can't seem to keep your eyes open? Here's what to do about it.
Health systems across central Indiana are experiencing a high number of emergency room visits but experts say COVID-19 is not to blame.
Recently, a patient asked me about apple cider vinegar pills. Do they actually help you lose weight? Let's look at the science and research.
Many CDC scientists felt they “were hamstrung by a White House whose decisions are driven by politics rather than science," according to testimony obtained by the House select committee on the coronavirus crisis
None of these are legit, even though they were shared widely on social media. CLAIM: A video from a speech shows Vice President Kamala Harris repeatedly saying that most people who were hospitalized or recently died from COVID-19 were vaccinated. The manipulated videos show Harris appearing to say that vaccinated people are being hospitalized and are dying from COVID-19, when the unedited version distributed by the White House shows she actually said this was happening among unvaccinated people.
“Our intention was certainly to get the public’s attention," said CDC expert Dr. Nancy Messonnier, who said she was reprimanded for doing so.
Medicare's “Part B” outpatient premium will jump by $21.60 a month in 2022, one of the largest increases ever. Officials said Friday a new Alzheimer's drug is responsible for about half of that. The increase guarantees that health care will gobble up a big chunk of the recently announced Social Security cost-of-living allowance, a boost that had worked out to $92 a month for the average retired worker, intended to help cover rising prices for gas and food that are pinching seniors.
Ericksen’s spokesman Erik Smith told The Bellingham Herald that the senator has reached out to legislative colleagues.
College athletes who become infected with the coronavirus are very unlikely to have any lasting effects, a large U.S. study suggests. Only 1.2% reported symptoms lasting more than three weeks, with 0.06% reporting symptoms lasting more than three months, the researchers wrote in the British Journal of Sports Medicine. Four percent reported still having problems like shortness of breath or chest pain when they got back to exercising.
The largest-ever study of the psychedelic drug psilocybin revealed Tuesday that the drug is effective in treating serious depression, Stat News reports. Why it matters: The Compass Pathways study, which is the "largest randomized, controlled, double-blind trial of psilocybin," found that patients who were given the highest dose of the drug had a significant decrease in depressive symptoms as compared to the placebo group, per Stat.