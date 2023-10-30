Kickoff time, TV info announced for Boise State’s Mountain West tilt vs. New Mexico

The Boise State football team’s home game against New Mexico on Nov. 11 will kick off at 8 p.m. and air on FS1, the Mountain West announced Monday.

The Broncos (4-4, 3-1 Mountain West) are coming off a dominant 32-7 win over Wyoming, in which they held the Cowboys to 112 yards of offense. New Mexico (3-5, 1-3) is coming off a 34-24 loss at Nevada.

Boise State is 12-1 all-time against the Lobos, and the Broncos have won six straight games in the series. Boise State’s only loss was a 31-24 setback at Albertsons Stadium in 2015.

The Broncos have won eight straight conference games at home. They’re on the road Saturday for a game at Fresno State (8 p.m. MT, CBSSN).

BOISE STATE AT FRESNO STATE

When: 8 p.m. Saturday

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

Where: Valley Children’s Stadium (40,727)

TV: CBS Sports Network ( Jordan Kent , Donte Whitner, Brandon Baylor)

Radio: KBOI 670 AM/93.1 FM (Bob Behler, Pete Cavender)

Records: Boise State 4-4, 3-1 MW; Fresno State 7-1, 3-1 MW

Series: Boise State leads the series 17-8. The Broncos lost to Fresno State, 28-16, in the Mountain West championship game last year in Boise.

Vegas line: Fresno State by 3 points.

Weather: High of 77, 1% chance of rain, 5 mph wind