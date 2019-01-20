Kid ASA (OB:KID) Is Trading At A 39.15% Discount

In this article I am going to calculate the intrinsic value of Kid ASA (OB:KID) by taking the foreast future cash flows of the company and discounting them back to today’s value. I will be using the discounted cash flows (DCF) model. Don’t get put off by the jargon, the math behind it is actually quite straightforward. If you want to learn more about discounted cash flow, the basis for my calcs can be read in detail in the Simply Wall St analysis model. Please also note that this article was written in January 2019 so be sure check out the updated calculation by following the link below.

The calculation

We are going to use a two-stage DCF model, which, as the name states, takes into account two stages of growth. The first stage is generally a higher growth period which levels off heading towards the terminal value, captured in the second ‘steady growth’ period. To start off with we need to estimate the next five years of cash flows. For this I used the consensus of the analysts covering the stock, as you can see below. I then discount the sum of these cash flows to arrive at a present value estimate.

5-year cash flow estimate

2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 Levered FCF (NOK, Millions) NOK140.42 NOK145.68 NOK155.63 NOK166.25 NOK177.59 Source Analyst x1 Analyst x1 Est @ 6.82% Est @ 6.82% Est @ 6.82% Present Value Discounted @ 8.35% NOK129.60 NOK124.09 NOK122.34 NOK120.62 NOK118.92

Present Value of 5-year Cash Flow (PVCF)= øre616m

The second stage is also known as Terminal Value, this is the business’s cash flow after the first stage. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at an annual growth rate equal to the 10-year government bond rate of 1.8%. We discount this to today’s value at a cost of equity of 8.4%.

Terminal Value (TV) = FCF 2023 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = øre178m × (1 + 1.8%) ÷ (8.4% – 1.8%) = øre2.7b

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV) = TV / (1 + r)5 = øre2.7b ÷ ( 1 + 8.4%)5 = øre1.8b

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the cash flows, which in this case is øre2.5b. The last step is to then divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. If the stock is an depositary receipt (represents a specified number of shares in a foreign corporation) then we use the equivalent number. This results in an intrinsic value of NOK60.31. Relative to the current share price of NOK36.7, the stock is quite undervalued at a 39% discount to what it is available for right now.

OB:KID Intrinsic Value Export January 20th 19 More

The assumptions

The calculation above is very dependent on two assumptions. The first is the discount rate and the other is the cash flows. If you don’t agree with my result, have a go at the calculation yourself and play with the assumptions. Because we are looking at Kid as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighed average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation I’ve used 8.4%, which is based on a levered beta of 0.800. This is derived from the Bottom-Up Beta method based on comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

