Is your kid at home or school? Alamogordo rules would make it your responsibility to know

The Alamogordo City Commission will consider amending a city ordinance to impose truancy rules and curfews for children under 18 years.

The amendments are to Chapter 11 of the city code, and in part have not been updated since 1960, according to the city's agenda.

The City Commission will meet at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 5 in its chambers at 1376 E. Ninth St.

Here's what to know about the proposed changes.

Parents are now responsible if their child violates curfew

The proposed changes to the city's existing curfews would increase the age of children governed by the law from 16 to 18.

The ordinances' curfew hours remain in place; 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. Sunday through Thursday and midnight to 6 a.m. Friday and Saturday for any child who is not supervised.

Exceptions only apply for those under 18 that are accompanied by a parent or guardian for "any errand of necessity" or to a school and/or church related event. This also applies to a minor going and coming from work.

More significantly the amended language makes it clear that it is a parent or guardians' responsibility to know where a child is and keep them in line with the ordinance. Language in the section that outlines violations was updated to include a warning on first violation, a $250 fine on the second violation and a $500 fine for every violation after.

The current language only calls for parents to sign a "promise" to keep the child from violating the ordinance.

Truancy ordinances orders kids to school

The proposed addition to the ordinance reads that no one under the age of 18 can be at parks or public streets during school hours as defined by the Alamogordo School District, in alignment with the New Mexico Compulsory School Attendance Law.

Parents and guardians too are being held accountable for violations of the truancy ordinance, facing a warning on the first violation, a $250 fine for the second violation and a $500 fine for every violation after that.

Under the ordinance, law enforcement is empowered to issue a trespass against the child, followed by a summons of the family to court. The agenda report stated that this ordinance does not replace any truancy or curfew rules set by the school districts or private school.

Children with approved excuses are not subject to this ordinance.

Why the changes?

On On Oct. 13 an eighth grade middle school student was shot to death by an 17-year-old at Oregon Park in Alamogordo.

Alamogordo Mayor Susan Payne, in a Facebook video, aired her frustration over the lack of cooperation the city had received from Alamogordo Public Schools in preventing students from gathering after, during and before school hours in public spaces.

"As a result of the shooting, an 8th-grade student succumbed to his injuries, and an outpouring of Alamogordo citizens called on the city’s leadership to review current policies and ordinances regarding city properties," read the Commission's agenda.

Superintendent Pam Renteria said the district was aware of the concerns of parents and residents, and would work with local government to find a solution.

The Alamogordo Daily News contacted City Attorney Ashley Smith for more information and any upcoming ordinances in the works related to the Oregon Park shooting but did not receive a response.

