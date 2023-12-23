Kid letters to Santa: These fun correspondences to Canton are sure to elicit ho-ho-hos

Santa gets millions of letters from hopeful kids around the world each year.

Stark County is no exception.

Canton's Parks and Recreation Department collects Santa letters at the Canton Garden Center. Those who include a self-addressed stamped envelop can get a response.

One of the letters to Santa that came in this year to the Canton Parks and Recreation Department.

The Canton Repository examined a sampling of this year's correspondence to see who's been naughty and who's been nice.

Not surprisingly, most of the kids who wrote Santa have been good and proceeded to provide a major list of gift requests.

A young writer named Delaney suggested Ugg slippers, slime, Nike shoes and jewelry before slipping in a doozy: Taylor Swift Eras Tour tickets.

A young girl named Bella asked Old Saint Nick for several items, including markers, dinosaur books and a lava lamp.

"I have been very good, because I have helped my mum with lots of jobs, and I tried to stop my attitude and be kind," she wrote.

Squishmallows seem to be big request for many this year, along with Barbie, Transformers and other longtime favs like Legos.

Other good boys and girls set their sights higher.

One young writer went the high-end technology route.

"For Christmas I want a 1) new phone 2) a new drum set 3) a new PS5 and 4) a new Switch."

But sometimes, the requests are a little harder, perhaps out of Santa's reach.

One unnamed writer noted several requests under each category of toys, games, candy, clothes, masks and extras.

She then noted a special request more suited for Cupid: She wanted specific boy named Luke delivered to her.

"I have a crush on him" she noted with a colored heart.

