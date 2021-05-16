'What if it was your kid?': Parents of young children feel forgotten as CDC loosens mask restrictions

Christine Fernando, USA TODAY
·5 min read

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says fully vaccinated people can ditch masks in most indoor settings. Several states have begun to lift mask mandates. And some schools are loosening mask requirements.

But as many Americans celebrate the new guidance as a step toward a return to normalcy, some parents of young children who cannot yet be vaccinated say they feel left behind.

“For me, it wasn’t a time to celebrate,” said Janie Able, a mother of two 7-year-old girls in Omaha, Nebraska. “My husband and I are vaccinated, but what about my children?”

She added, “I absolutely don’t trust people to do what’s right and wear their masks if they’re not vaccinated. And that’s going to put my children at risk.”

Research has shown children are less susceptible to COVID-19. As of May 6, over 3.85 million children had tested positive in the U.S., representing 14% of total cumulative cases, according to data from the American Academy of Pediatrics. But the AAP report still states hospitalization and death are uncommon in children.

New mask guidelines are great for some, confusing for others: What experts say this does to the CDC's credibility.

“The chances of a child contracting and spreading the virus is a lot lower than it is for adults,” said Cole Beeler, medical director of infection prevention at IU Health University Hospital. “Children just haven’t been affected in the same way older people have.”

Beeler called the CDC decision a step in the right direction that shows the effectiveness of the vaccines and incentivizes people to get vaccinated.

“It sends the message that getting the vaccine comes with benefits,” he said. “It incentivizes those who are vaccine hesitant. It’s a wonderful carrot at the end of the stick.”

With many of us now cleared to take off our masks, there are some that still don&#39;t want to
With many of us now cleared to take off our masks, there are some that still don't want to

But Beeler said he recognizes the concerns of parents with young children.

“As a parent, you have to do what you feel is best to protect your children and that may mean still keeping restrictions in place on what you go out and do with your children,” Beeler said. “All of this is weighing risks and benefits for you as a family.”

The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine is now available to children ages 12 to 15 following the CDC's recommendation Wednesday. Beeler said he expects children younger than 12 will begin getting vaccinated soon and hopes this will calm the fears of some parents anxious about loosened mask requirements.

While she understands children are less susceptible to the virus, Able said her family will continue to wear masks to better shield her daughters from the virus.

“I know it’s a low percentage, but there are children who have gotten it and been affected,” she said, her voice breaking. “What if it was your kid? I would take a gamble on myself. But my children? Never.”

'A new dimension' of family fatigue

Emily Smith, assistant professor of epidemiology at Baylor University, said the new CDC guidelines have been “hard and confusing” for parents who are fatigued by making constant difficult decisions to protect their children from the virus.

“The new guidelines add a new dimension to that fatigue for families with littles who have not gotten their vaccines yet,” she said.

In a Facebook post, Smith said the new guidelines depend heavily on “the honor system which I don’t trust anymore” and may leave behind people who are still vulnerable, including children, high-risk adults and communities with poor access to health care and vaccinations.

“There's still a large amount of unvaccinated high-risk individuals who rely on people telling the truth about whether or not they are vaccinated and acting accordingly with masking,” she wrote.

Yvonne Maldonado, chair of the AAP committee on infectious diseases, said in a Friday statement that younger children should continue to wear face masks in public until they are eligible to be vaccinated.

Opinion: We're vaccinated but our son isn't. The CDC lifted mask rules. So what do we do now?

“We’ve already seen how the masks have helped prevent the spread of respiratory infections within schools, camps and other community settings, particularly when everyone wears them, washes hands and follows other infection control guidance,” Maldonado said.

But Sarah Howland’s 15-month-old daughter is too young to wear a mask, she said. While Howland, from Chicago, was first excited about the new guidelines, she quickly became anxious and frustrated when thinking about how it may affect her young daughter.

“I’m not sure that I trust that relaxing the guidance is the best thing for my daughter,” she said. “I am terrified of her getting sick and having long-term effects from that that we’ve yet to understand.”

Because her daughter can’t yet get vaccinated or wear a mask, seeing others around her wear masks gives her a level of calm and protection, Howland said.

“I feel like parents with young children aren’t being fully considered in these decisions,” she said. “A mask feels like an easy thing to do to protect our children.”

Suzanne Publicover, a mother of a 3-year-old and 15-month-old in Washington, D.C., agreed and also plans to continue to wear her mask.

“I’ve been extremely upset and frustrated about the new guidance,” Publicover said. “It seems extremely premature and as though they haven’t even considered parents and young kids.”

“It’s infuriating that we’ve been left behind,” she added.

Many of us are allowed to take off our masks: Why some of us don't want to

Rebecca Muller, the mother of a 3-year-old son in Collingswood, New Jersey, said the new guidelines put pressure on parents to make difficult decisions about where it is safe to take their children.

“It hasn’t been that much of a big deal to wear a mask,” she said. “If it’s going to be one step to keep someone safe, why not?”

Contact News NOW Reporter Christine Fernando at cfernando@usatoday.com or follow her on Twitter at @christinetfern.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: COVID-19: New CDC mask guidance stresses parents of young children

Recommended Stories

  • What To Do If You’re A Vaccinated Parent With Unvaccinated Kids

    On Thursday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) made an announcement that many Americans have been looking forward to since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic: people who are fully vaccinated no longer have to wear a mask outside, and even indoors, in the majority of settings. But for parents of small children for whom there is no approved vaccination, the announcement brought on more questions than a sense of overwhelming relief. While the Pfizer vaccine was recently approved for children ages 12 to 15, vaccinations for children ages 5 to 11 won’t be available until late this year, according to The New York Times. And for babies 6 months and older, toddlers, and preschoolers, not until early 2022, per the same report. As a mother to two children, ages 6 and 2, my immediate thought after learning I could put my mask in my pocket was: Well, what about my kids? Since my sons cannot get vaccinated yet, they still fall under previous mask guidelines. How will they feel seeing their parents walk around outside, or even indoors, without a mask while they wear theirs? “This has been so detrimental to the primary caregivers,” Moraya Seeger DeGeare, MA, LMFT, a licensed marriage and family therapist and an anti-racism consultant, tells Refinery29. “The anxiety that I have heard from parents is something that, as a therapist, I have never experienced. And the self-doubt.” While the decision will ultimately rest with parents, co-parents, and caregivers, there are some factors those with unvaccinated children should consider when deciding how to move forward in a safe and healthy way. If you’re co-parenting, both parents should get on the same page. “The biggest thing that we’re teaching our kids right now is that we have values for our family and the rest of the world might have different values,” DeGeare says. “So it’s important for parents to be on the same page because this is already so confusing for kids.” DeGeare says that not only is it important for parents to present a united front to their children as guidelines evolve and things change in the era of COVID, but in general, it allows kids to better find their footing in social settings where their parents may not be around to help guide them. “They can make a voice in those nuanced situations because there are going to be moments — even though we feel like we’re around our kids all the time right now — as the world opens up more that they’re actually going to need to actively, in the moment know what to do,” DeGeare says. As a family, discuss your boundaries and personal feelings about specific situations. Once you have established what works for you as a family to stay safe, specific scenarios will likely be easier to navigate. Familiarize yourself with the facts and talk to your kids. You don’t have to tell your kids all the nitty-gritty numbers, but let them know: because you’re vaccinated, it’s very unlikely that you’ll contract COVID-19, and even unlikelier that you’d pass it on to them — so it’s safe for you to be in CDC-approved situations without a mask on, even though they’re not yet vaccinated. “Transmission is so low and the risk of children contracting and getting severe disease so low, that donning the mask would make a minimal difference [when trying to keep COVID-19 from coming into your home],” Dr. Chelsea D. Johnson, MD, FAAP, Associate Lead of Pediatrics at K Health, tells Refinery29. “If unmasked, however, there still remains the chance, albeit small, that [kids] can transmit the disease to another,” Dr. David Shafran MD, Head of Pediatrics at K Health says. That’s why, according to The New York Times, those with immunocompromised or high-risk children should consult with a medical professional in case they need to modify wearing masks or spending time indoors. DeGeare says communication is key. While the CDC has advised fully vaccinated people that it is safe to not wear a mask outside and indoors in most settings, parents like myself are unsure how their unvaccinated children will react to their parents suddenly shedding their masks. This abrupt change could be confusing, especially to younger children who have adapted to wearing masks outside and in social settings, and perhaps even frightening. It’s also important for you to emphasize that they should keep wearing their masks. “Explain, not in a way that is going to create panic, that ‘You’re not vaccinated. You do not have this layer of protection. And as much as maybe we haven’t seen as many kids get sick, it’s really important to keep you safe,'” DeGeare suggests. She also says that it may be helpful to be willing to slip on your mask when not strictly necessary if you feel like it would be beneficial for your kids. “If it’s important for your kid to be wearing a mask and they’re having an issue, then why not just put your mask back on?” she asks. “Words are great, but we have to do so much modeling for our kids. So if there’s tension there, then we as adults can just put our masks back on.” You don’t have to make a drastic change right now. Like many Americans, parents feel a sense of urgency in returning to “normal” as quickly as possible, especially given the near-constant discussions surrounding the trauma, anxiety, and other mental health ramifications the COVID-19 pandemic has had on our children. But DeGeare says that there is no rush — if you don’t want to make a change to the safety precautions you have had in place for your family right this minute: don’t. “The first thing to remember is there’s actually no urgency,” she explains. “We do not have to make these abrupt changes for our kids because that actually can be a little bit more confusing.” So if you’re feeling confused or anxious around the new guidelines and are unsure of what to do, DeGeare suggests simply taking a beat and continuing to rely on your current safety precautions as guidelines continue to evolve and things become more clear. It’s also perfectly OK to not know what to do. If you feel adrift among these new guidelines: you’re not alone. The best you can do, according to DeGeare, is trust your instincts, consult the experts and recommendations from health officials, and continue to discuss you and your family’s comfort level regarding everyone’s overall health, risk factors, and specific social situations. “I like to remind parents that no one really has all the answers here. If anything, we need a government that’s just a whole bunch of moms. The CDC guidelines show that parents aren’t really a priority here, and no one is actively thinking about the stress of parents,” DeGeare says. “But before this pandemic, you were a great parent and you probably had doubts then,” she continues. “So remind yourself that you’re doing the same now.” Like what you see? How about some more R29 goodness, right here?Fully Vaccinated? You Can Ditch The MasksThe Post-Mask Anxiety Is Very RealHere's How To Manage Your Vaccine Side Effects

  • Chris Paul, Russell Westbrook among NBA stars showing support for WNBA

    Chris Paul, Russell Westbrook and other NBA players wore WNBA jerseys and shirts as the W season tips off.

  • Parents, doctors concerned that CDC’s new mask guidelines may endanger kids

    FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Many parents and medical experts aren’t celebrating the CDC’s decision to relax COVID-19 mask guidelines for people who have been vaccinated. The agency announced this week that vaccinated people could go without masks in most indoor settings, offering the nation a giant step toward the normality most have been craving for more than a year. But unvaccinated children ...

  • Stressed About Figuring Out Family Life As COVID Measures Ease? Try Listening To Your Kids.

    Psychoanalyst and author Dr. Laurie Hollman encourages parents to view this summer as a time of transition and emergence for their family. Doing so will help children with the pace of change while assisting them to remain flexible for the future. “Our focus as parents shouldn't be our new rigid rule-setting, but instead preparing our children with frequent conversations about how to adapt to a world that changes rapidly,” Dr. Hollman explains.

  • ‘No place for a child’: Kids languish in ERs while waiting for psych beds

    Alison Yocom sobbed uncontrollably as she stumbled and collapsed on the living room floor of her south Minneapolis home. For 10 days, Yocom had pleaded with hospital staff to admit her 17-year-old son to a psychiatric unit where he could receive treatment for his suicidal depression and anxiety. But for 10 days, she watched in frustration as he languished on a metal gurney in a windowless room ...

  • Royals vs. White Sox Highlights

    Mike Minor shines in Royals' 5-1 win over White Sox

  • Melvin Gordon: Drew Lock needs to ignore his critics, believe in himself

    The Broncos didn’t draft a quarterback. They still could end up with veteran in a trade if the Packers decide to move Aaron Rodgers or the Texans deal Deshaun Watson. For now, Drew Lock will battle Teddy Bridgewater for the starting job in 2021. Broncos running back Melvin Gordon said he wants Lock to believe [more]

  • Proud Boys formed smaller group for Jan. 6, prosecutors say

    Investigators have yet to establish who formulated the plan to storm the Capitol grounds and enter the building.

  • Jeremiah-Owusu-Koramoah likes Browns “attention to detail”

    New Cleveland Browns linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah praised the team's attention to detail recently.

  • Child reported abducted during alleged crime found safe with family, Irving police say

    A woman called 911 and told Irving police someone had taken her child. It turned out to be the child’s father.

  • Stacey Abrams's Latest Novel "While Justice Sleeps" Was Rejected by Publishers Twice

    Now, the activist and author is nominated for the Nobel Prize.

  • Billie Eilish on the cute but 'excruciating' process of putting her first book together

    The pop star's eponymously titled project is filled with never-before-seen photos from the Eilish family archive.

  • Ludacris and Wife Eudoxie Bridges Are Expecting Their Second Child Together: 'The Greatest Gift'

    In addition to their second child they're expecting, the couple share 5-year-old daughter Cadence. The rapper also has a daughter Cai, 6, and a daughter Karma, 13, from previous relationships

  • Column: Under California law, 'spousal rape' gets special treatment. A new bill could change that

    For antiquated reasons, husbands face fewer legal consequences in California when they rape their wives.

  • Drone Footage Captures Rare Moment of Endangered North Atlantic Right Whales 'Hugging'

    Researchers spotted the critically endangered North Atlantic right whales on a recent trip to Cape Cod Bay, Massachusetts.

  • Bruce Willis & John Travolta To Reteam For First Time Since ‘Pulp Fiction’ In ‘Paradise City’; Praya Lundberg Also Stars

    EXCLUSIVE: We have learned that Bruce Willis and John Travolta are starring together again for the first time in 27 years in the Chuck Russell-directed action pic Paradise City. Production starts this Monday in Maui, Hawaii. Willis plays renegade bounty hunter, Ryan Swan, who must carve his way through the Hawaiian crime world to wreak […]

  • Clemenstene Jackson, life of the party who never met a stranger, dies at 70 years old

    “We were best friends for 61 years,” said Carolyn Turner.

  • Over 85 Asian and LGBTQ Groups Band Together to Oppose COVID-19 Hate Crimes Act

    More than 85 Asian and LGBTQ organizations have expressed their opposition to the COVID-19 Hate Crimes Act, claiming that the legislation relies on “anti-Black” law enforcement responses. The bill, which passed the Senate in April, responds to the surge in reporting of anti-Asian incidents amid the COVID-19 pandemic by mandating the "expedited review of hate crimes and reports of hate crimes." Their claims: The organizations believe the bill "contradicts Asian solidarity with Black, Brown, undocumented, trans, low-income, sex worker and other marginalized communities whose liberation is bound together."

  • 'Saturday Night Live' mocks new CDC mask guidelines, likens Liz Cheney to Lil Nas X

    Liz Cheney (Kate McKinnon) aired her grievances with the Republican Party on "Saturday Night Live," which also skewered the CDC's mask guidelines.

  • Yankees staffer tests positive for COVID; Hicks goes on IL

    The New York Yankees have had another positive COVID-19 test, this one involving a staff member, manager Aaron Boone said before their game against the Orioles on Sunday. Boone did not identify the staff member, saying he was part of the team’s support staff. The Yankees have had nine total positives within the traveling party since Monday — three coaches, five staffers and shortstop Gleyber Torres.