Kid reporter who interviewed Obama dies at 23

Damon Weaver, who shot to national fame for interviewing then-President Obama at the White House when he was 11 years old has died at the age of 23, his family announced.Details: Weaver, who was also known for interviewing other big names including President Biden when he was vice president and talk show host Oprah Winfrey, died on May 1, according to his funeral announcement. His sister Candace Hardy told the Palm Beach Post he died of natural causes. She didn't disclose further details. He "graduated from Royal Palm Beach High School, earning a scholarship to Albany State University in Georgia" and planned to return to university in the fall and "pursue a career in sports journalism," per the Florida outlet.Flashback: In his interview with Obama, the former president gave him advice after he said he got "bullied a lot" and they discussed school lunches, with Weaver suggesting, "that we have French fries and mangos everyday for lunch."