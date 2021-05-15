  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Kid reporter who interviewed Obama at White House dies at 23

·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — The student reporter who gained national acclaim when he interviewed President Barack Obama at the White House in 2009 has died of natural causes, his family says. 

Damon Weaver was 23 when he died May 1, his sister, Candace Hardy, told the Palm Beach Post. Further details were not released. He had been studying communications at Albany State University in Georgia. 

Weaver was 11 when he interviewed Obama for 10 minutes in the Diplomatic Room on Aug. 13, 2009, asking questions that focused primarily on education. He covered school lunches, bullying, conflict resolution and how to succeed. 

Weaver then asked Obama to be his “homeboy,” saying then-Vice President Joe Biden had already accepted. 

“Absolutely,” a smiling Obama said, shaking the boy's hand. 

He used that meeting to later interview Oprah Winfrey and athletes like Dwyane Wade. 

“He was just a nice person, genuine, very intelligent,” Hardy said. “Very outspoken, outgoing. He never said no to anybody.”

Weaver got his start in fifth grade when he volunteered for the school newscast at K.E. Cunningham/Canal Point Elementary in a farm community on the shores of Lake Okeechobee. 

“Damon was the kid who ran after me in the hall to tell me he was interested,” his teacher, Brian Zimmerman, told the Post in 2016. “And right away, I just saw the potential for the way he was on camera. You could see his personality come through. He wasn’t nervous being on camera.”

Recommended Stories

  • Mercury-Lynx ends bizarrely after clock stops on Diana Taurasi winner: 'This wouldn't happen in the NBA'

    Diana Taurasi hit the 3-pointer, but had no buzzer to beat.

  • Former WWE star Gabbi Tuft shares latest step in her transgender journey: Getting new breasts

    For more than an hour and a half and “still loopy" post-surgery, the former wrestler chatted with viewers and answered questions, at times joined by her wife of 19 years, Priscilla Tuft.

  • Neo-Nazi Dumps 3 Dead Bodies at Albuquerque Hospital Then Flees: FBI

    KOB4/Metropolitan Detention CenterA suspected white supremacist is facing charges after allegedly ditching a bullet-riddled car containing three dead men in the parking lot of an Albuquerque hospital this week.Richard Kuykendall, a 41-year-old with an “apparent association” with the Aryan Brotherhood prison gang, was charged Friday with being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition for his role in the Wednesday triple homicide, according to a criminal complaint filed Friday in the U.S. District Court for New Mexico.Prosecutors allege that after a deadly shootout in a nearby alley, Kuykendall drove to Presbyterian Kaseman Hospital with the victims, removed his shirt and told a security officer “that there were three dead guys in the Chevy” before he walked away.The criminal complaint—first obtained by Seamus Hughes, a researcher at George Washington University’s Program on Extremism and a Daily Beast contributor—notes that authorities only believe Kuykendall “may be responsible for the death of one of the three men.”The victims, who have not yet been identified, were also members of the gang. Kuykendall is being held on bail at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Albuquerque.SHOOTING VIDEO: @ABQPOLICE said three bodies showed up at Kaseman Hospital around 3pm yesterday. They have not confirmed these videos are connected, but show a what appears to be a barrage of bullets at 2:40p yesterday. 2 miles away a bloodied man is seen leaving the scene @KOB4 pic.twitter.com/jqnvdcW4Tn— Ryan Laughlin (@RyanLaughlinKOB) May 13, 2021 Prosecutors described the Aryan Brotherhood as a “nationwide prison gang that strives to control drug distribution and other illegal activity within state and federal prisons.” Formed by white inmates, it has about 20,000 members both in and out of prison and is known for using Nazi symbols, including swastikas and SS lightning bolts, the complaint states.While authorities have not provided a motive for Wednesday’s slaying, the complaint notes that the gang is known for murdering or threatening members who do not remain loyal or pose a threat to the enterprise.“The [Aryan Brotherhood] uses murder and the threat of murder to maintain a position of power within the prison and jail system,” the complaint states. “Inmates and others who do not follow the orders of the [Aryan Brotherhood] are subject to being murdered, as is anyone who uses violence against an [Aryan Brotherhood] member.”Prosecutors state Kuykendall was walking in an alley behind a local pizza shop on Wednesday when a dark-colored Chevy Malibu pulled up behind him. When Kuykendall tried to get in the car, shots were immediately fired at him.Kuykendall “ducked and maintained a low center of gravity as he ran around the front” of the car while shots were still being fired. He was able to jump in the car.She Masqueraded as an Aryan Princess to Take Down Neo-NazisA few seconds later, Kuykendall exited the car and walked toward a dumpster, the complaint states. “Kuykendall remained next to the dumpster for nine seconds and then went back to the car.” The Albuquerque Police Department later found a 9mm pistol in the dumpster.Prosecutors state that after possibly moving a person inside the car, Kuykendall got into the driver’s seat—on top of the presumably dead driver—and drove to the nearby hospital.Once there, he took off his shirt, revealing several tattoos associated with the neo-Nazi group, including “a large letter B on his left shoulder and an iron cross on his left breast,” the complaint states.When authorities arrived, they found a car “riddled with bullet holes” with a loaded pistol under the driver’s seat, an empty pistol on the back seat and spent bullet casings throughout the car, the complaint says.It’s far from Kuykendall’s first run-in with the law. “Kuykendall has an impressive criminal history, with at least 35 arrests in New Mexico and Massachusetts,” the complaint states. His crimes range from forgery and identity theft to larceny and conspiracy, to an assault of a family member in 2018.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • 'We've tried democracy and it failed': Adoring El Salvadorians swoon over their millennial dictator

    When El Salvador's millennial president ordered the armed forces to take control of Congress the world looked on in horror. Gun-toting soldiers intimidating MPs to approve a loan for new military hardware was widely interpreted as one of the darkest moments in El Salvador’s history since a bloody civil war ended in 1992. But a year later things have somehow taken a turn for the worse. Nayib Bukele, the leather jacket-wearing former advertising executive labelled the 'hipster Donald Trump', this month sacked Supreme court judges and the country’s attorney general, tearing up what little is left of the democracy he took charge of. International condemnation followed. Yet, inside the country of 6.5 million people, the popularity of Central America's newest 'dictator' can't stop growing. Polls suggest that despite a rapid dismantling of democratic institutions, Mr Bukele's approval rating has soared as high as 91 per cent. “Bukele is one of us. He’s a man of the people,” Omar Ticas, a 32-year-old telephone salesman told The Telegraph. “If what we had before him was democracy, well, democracy isn’t working for us. We need something harder.”

  • Mom gets outpouring of love from Twitter after revealing she has to tell her son she is dying

    Dr. Nadia Chaudhri has been battling Stage 3 ovarian cancer for the past year, undergoing a hysterectomy and several rounds of chemotherapy. When Chaudhri, a 43-year-old neuroscientist and professor from Montreal, Canada, was hospitalized again this week, she learned that the cancer had returned. "Once ovarian cancer returns, it’s considered a terminal diagnosis," Chaudhri told "Good Morning America." "There is no treatment.

  • Jana Kramer shares topless photo after breast augmentation: ‘This next me is free’

    The actress and country singer is "ready to be in love with myself" after surgery.

  • Firefighters issue warning after rescuing over 100 people who attempted TikTok trend: 'Please think twice'

    New TikTok trends pop up every day, and unfortunately, they're not all hits.

  • Biden told staff not to serve leafy greens because he didn't want to be photographed with leaves in his teeth, report says

    The New York Times also reported President Biden's preferred drink is the controversial Orange Gatorade.

  • Man Arrested While Still Sexually Assaulting Elderly Asian Woman in Fremont

    A man was arrested for sexually assaulting a 67-year-old Asian woman in Fremont, Calif. on Thursday. Caught in the act: Fremont police said the assault was still in progress when they responded to the problem call at approximately 11 a.m. “This was in an exterior portion of a residence, so it was obvious when the officers arrived on scene what was happening,” Sergeant Ricardo Tores said, according to KGO.

  • Sophie Turner Stuns in a Sheer Black Bodysuit in This New Instagram Selfie

    She completed the look with a sleek ponytail.

  • Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are 'seeing where things go': Source

    A source says Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are "well aware" the world is watching them.

  • Dave Bautista fires back at the forces of anti-Asian intolerance: 'There's more of us than there are of you'

    The "Army of the Dead" star is proud of his Filipino heritage and being an Asian American action hero. "If we bond together we can make s*** happen."

  • Two More People Indicted In Kidnapping And Murder Of Real Estate Agent

    Two additional people have been indicted for the kidnapping and murder of a Minnesota real estate agent who was attacked after being lured to a fake house showing. Monique Baugh, 28, was shot on New Years Eve of 2019, along with her boyfriend and Minnesota rapper Jon Mitchell-Momoh, prosecutors stated at the time. Mitchell-Momoh survived the attack. Elsa Segura, 29, of Fridley, and Lyndon Wiggins, 36, were indicted Thursday by a Hennepin County Grand Jury on four counts of aiding and abetting the crimes of first-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder, kidnapping and first-degree felony murder while committing kidnapping. Wiggins’ attorney, Joseph Friedberg, declined to comment Friday on the indictment. Segura’s attorney, Amanda Montgomery, did not immediately return a message for comment. Two other co-defendants, Cedric Berry, of Minneapolis, and Berry Davis, of Brooklyn Park, were indicted in February 2020 by a Hennepin County Grand Jury on the same charges. Prosecutors said Monique Baugh, 28, was lured to a phony home showing in the Minneapolis suburb of Maple Grove, kidnapped and found shot to death in a Minneapolis alley on New Year’s Eve. Police believe that Mitchell-Momoh was the intended victim in a dispute over a record deal with a fellow rapper. Before his girlfriend was shot, he was shot at a separate location, a house, where two young children were present. Mitchell-Momoh told detectives he believed that he was targeted either because he had been flaunting “a lot of money” on his social media accounts or that people suspected him of cooperating with police, according to court filings. “I cannot begin to describe how vicious the behavior was in this case,” Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman said in a statement last year. “We have charged Mr. Berry with setting a trap for Ms. Baugh, assassinating her at close range, and shooting at her boyfriend while in the same house with two small children.” A jury trial for Berry and Davis is scheduled to begin Monday. Berry has an extensive rap sheet stretching back 20 years. He was convicted of manslaughter in 2002 and has a slew of past narcotics convictions. Baugh, known for flipping homes in Minneapolis’ suburbs, is remembered as being a loving mom and a hardworking realtor. “Our entire team is devastated by Monique’s death,” Kris Lindahl, Baugh’s employer, told Oxygen.com last year. “We are grateful for the outpouring of support from the community and are focusing on remembering what an amazing person Monique was and helping her children.” The Associated press contributed to this report.

  • Chilling 911 Call Reveals Moment Truck Driver Discovered Bodies Of Two Teenage Boys

    A truck driver in Florida was making his scheduled stops early Wednesday morning when he came across a grisly scene along the side of County Road 219. It was the bodies of two teenage boys, shot to death and sprawled along the side of the road. “I just found two bodies,” the driver said in a 911 call released by the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday, according to WKMG. “I’m shaking right now.” Authorities would later identify the teenagers as Prestin Wayne Nixon, 16, and Isaiah Alexander Nelson, 17. “These two young men have been robbed of their chance to live their lives having been senselessly taken from their families,” Capt. Jon Galvin said in an update to the case Thursday. According to Galvin, the bodies were discovered just after 5 a.m. on Wednesday morning. The shocked trucker told the dispatcher that the bodies were in front of a Wildwood house along the road. “They’re just laying on the ground,” he said. He warned other drivers to turn around before coming upon the grisly sight and pleaded with dispatchers to send a deputy as soon as possible. “I’ll pray for their souls,” he said. “I can’t believe this.” Galvin said both teens appeared to have “injuries stemming from gunshot wounds.” Authorities do not believe it was a random shooting. “This is a tragedy and it has deeply impacted our community,” Galvin said. “We believe at this time that both victims may have known their assailant.” Both teens were being homeschooled when they died, however, Nelson had friends and family attending Wildwood Middle High School and grief counselors are on hand at the school for those in need. Investigators have released few other details about the double homicide, citing the ongoing investigation. “Our detectives are working tirelessly to follow up on any leads and we’re asking for the community’s help in solving this brutal and senseless murder,” Galvin said. Oxygen.com reached out to the sheriff’s office but did not receive an immediate response. Anyone with information about the case is urged to contact authorities.

  • 2 people are buried on a runway at a US airport where hundreds of planes land every day, and many people have no idea

    Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport in Georgia says it's the only airport to have graves embedded in an active, 9,350-foot runway.

  • '30 days to find a job:' Over 2 million workers face unemployment benefits cliff

    More than 2 million workers could see their jobless benefits slashed or eliminated altogether next month as more states opt out of federal unemployment programs.

  • Seth Rogen and his wife are 'psyched' to be child-free. Here's why many agree.

    Seth Rogen and his wife don't want children. And that's perfectly fine.

  • Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez questions Marjorie Taylor Greene's grip on reality following outburst

    Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., said she was concerned about Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene's, R-Ga., "perceptions of reality" on Friday, following an episode in which Greene aggressively confronted Ocasio-Cortez, prompting House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to suggest an Ethics Committee investigation into Greene's behavior. The Washington Post first reported that Greene confronted Ocasio-Cortez Wednesday night during a vote, shouting her first name repeatedly and asking her why she supported Black Lives Matter and other "terrorists and antifa." "Yeah, no it's--she does keep discussing this, but it's not a thing, and so I'm concerned about her perceptions of reality," Ocasio-Cortez said to reporters Friday.

  • Shanna Moakler slams 'haters' after removing Travis Barker tattoo: 'Everyone seems to know my personal life'

    The former Miss USA contestant said Barker's tattoo photo with Kourtney Kardashian aimed to hurt.

  • Police Received Worried Calls Days Before North Carolina Killings

    For two years, Isaac Barnes became increasingly paranoid. He spoke of people who wanted to “get him” and sought isolation in the woods when not in his bedroom in Boone, North Carolina. “He didn’t even talk to us at a certain point about how he was feeling,” said his older sister, Sommer Barnes. “We all felt so helpless.” Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times Last month, when Barnes, 32, received a routine summons to appear for jury duty, he panicked. He fled into the forest, then returned to his mother’s home a few days later. By midmorning on April 28, he was barricaded there in the course of a 13-hour standoff with police. His mother and stepfather, Michelle and George Ligon, and two sheriff’s deputies, Sgt. Chris Ward and Deputy Logan Fox, had been killed. The police said the deputies were shot before the standoff, as they descended basement stairs to check on George Ligon’s welfare after his employer had called to report his absence. The authorities have not said when the Ligons were killed or how Isaac Barnes died. Sommer Barnes said she wanted to talk about her brother’s case because her family had spent days warning officials that he was becoming more and more troubled, and she questions how seriously the police took the threat that his mental state posed. “The message being portrayed is that this was an unavoidable tragedy,” Barnes said. “That’s not really true. There were things that could have been done to protect at least the deputies. That’s where my mind keeps landing.” The Watauga County Sheriff’s Office declined to comment. A spokeswoman for the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation said the agency was investigating the shootings. Last week, the bodies of Fox, 25, and Ward, 36, were carried on horse-drawn carriages through the streets of Boone, a city of about 20,000 people that overlooks the Blue Ridge Mountains. On Monday, the town asked residents to put a blue bulb in their porch light to honor the two men and to wear a red ribbon for Michelle Ligon, who worked for the county’s tourism development authority, and George Ligon, a branch manager at Terminix. “Most of us all know each other,” said John A. Ward III, the town manager. “The officers were well known. They both went to school here. They were from here, they were friends with the cops in town. It was an extremely big hit just due to how familiar everyone was with each other.” Chief Andy Le Beau of the Boone Police Department, whose officers responded as backup during the standoff, said Isaac Barnes’ case underscored the challenge towns face when confronted with families struggling to get their loved ones help. “That’s a nationwide question bigger than little old Boone PD,” he said. “I don’t know that anything could have been done to avoid this situation other than him getting mental health treatment earlier on.” Sommer Barnes, 34, said her family struggled to help her brother, who resisted calls to see a doctor and never received a formal diagnosis. He had been living with his mother and stepfather for two years, his sister said. “They were really compassionate and empathetic people and they knew he was hurting terribly so they welcomed him back home,” said Kathy Beach, the pastor at Rumple Memorial Presbyterian Church in Blowing Rock, North Carolina, where George Ligon had been a longtime member. Isaac Barnes had once worked in landscaping but stopped after he developed a herniated disk, and became reclusive, his sister said. He stopped seeing friends and seldom left his room except to escape to the woods near his father’s house in Avery County, she said. Sommer Barnes said the last time they spoke was a year ago, when she told him she was worried about him. “That’s as far as I got,” she said. He saw calls to see a doctor for mental health treatment, or even for a physical condition, “as some sort of nefarious force trying to control his mind,” Barnes said. Sommer Barnes texted frequently with her mother, who gave her updates about him. His condition seemed to worsen after his dog died in late March. “We were all really concerned that that would do something to shake up his mental health,” Sommer Barnes said. It was around that time that Isaac Barnes, who had never been violent, shoved his mother and said, “You better not talk to me,” Sommer Barnes said. Then the jury summons came. He fled, took his mother’s debit card and stole $600, Sommer Barnes said. While he was in the woods, his car broke down and he called his father, Joseph Barnes, for help, Sommer Barnes said. The elder Barnes took out a tool when he arrived, at which point his son accused him of trying to attack and pulled out a knife, Sommer Barnes said. Joseph Barnes fled and called the Avery County Sheriff’s Office to tell them his son was behaving erratically and to be careful if they saw him. It is unclear what kind of communication occurred between the Avery and Watauga sheriff’s departments. Officials in Avery County did not respond to requests for comment. Sommer Barnes said that late on April 27, the day before the shootings, her father went to the Watauga magistrate’s office to file a report about his son. She said her father was looking for help, possibly by having his son committed. Joseph Barnes declined to be interviewed, and the magistrate did not respond to requests for comment. Sheriff Len Hagaman of Watauga County has told reporters that his department had received calls on Sunday, three days before the shooting, from “concerned folks that know him.” “They were just trying to give us a heads-up, this is what he’s thinking about doing and for us to be careful,” Hagaman said. “It was a welfare check,” he said. “You don’t expect things to be like this. We do that every day.” In an interview with The Associated Press, Hagaman said that the Ligons contacted his department the day before the standoff and said they were concerned about Isaac Barnes. Welfare checks can be dangerous and unpredictable, and officers need as much information as possible heading into them, said Chuck Wexler, the executive director of the Police Executive Research Forum, an organization that provides recommendations for police departments. Officers can be taught “to slow things down and use time and distance and cover,” he said. “But then you have a situation like this, which unfolds very quickly and officers attempt to intervene, then wind up dying in the process.” Hagaman told The Associated Press that deputies went to the woods to look for Barnes after the confrontation with his father, but did not find him. He said they did not expect Barnes to be at the Ligons’ house on April 28. Sommer Barnes said her brother’s driver’s license listed his mother’s address. She said that her mother and stepfather did not keep guns in the house and that she still did not know how her brother obtained firearms. And she said she had asked herself repeatedly if the deputies were warned that her brother could be in the house and in the throes of a mental health breakdown. “This shouldn’t have been treated as an everyday wellness check,” she said. This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company