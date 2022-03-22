Kid Rock Claims Your Favorite Stars Are Trumpier Than You Think

Kid Rock claims Hollywood is full of secret Donald Trump fans.

In an interview with Fox News’ Tucker Carlson that aired Monday, the pro-Trump singer-songwriter said that during the 2020 election, Trump campaign aides would privately name “Hollywood people” who were “in the closet.”

“I’m like, ‘Those people are all gay? That’s nuts,’” said the musician, whose real name is Robert James Ritchie. “They’re like, ‘No, no, no, no. They’re closet Trump fans.’”

“That was kind of mind-blowing,” he told Carlson. “I’m not gonna talk out of school on these people — they obviously don’t want to be out in the open for whatever reasons they have — but yeah, there’s a ton of them.”

“Me and Trump talk about that a lot. They have no idea how many of us there are,” continued Kid Rock, who regaled Carlson with tales of playing golf with the former president and described Trump as a friend. “The vocal ones, sure, you know who you are. You see ’em. But they have no idea how many of us there are out there that are either Trump fans or just more conservative.”

Watch the full interview here:

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

