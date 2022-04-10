Kid says he’s excited ‘to see Joe Biden’ in viral clip from Trump’s NC rally

As a rally by former President Donald Trump brought some of his staunchest supporters to Selma on Saturday, one young attendee appeared to have come for a different political figure.

In a clip that has since gone viral, a kid said he is most excited “to see Joe Biden.”

“Trump,” his parents quickly corrected.

Little kid goes off the rails on his parents at the Trump rally today.



Q - “What are you excited for?”



Kid - “To see Joe Biden.” pic.twitter.com/qHTP6BN2g4 — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) April 9, 2022

The video from the pro-Trump Right Side Broadcasting Network, sent by Florida lawyer Ron Filipkowski to his large Twitter following, has amassed more than 1.5 million views on Twitter.

President Joe Biden may not have made an appearance in Selma on Saturday, but he was mentioned frequently by Trump and others at the rally.

The Democratic president received harsh criticism from Republican speakers, with Rep. Madison Cawthorn calling for his impeachment “for his dereliction of duty.”

The rally promoted Republican candidates Trump has endorsed for the May 17 primaries, including Rep. Ted Budd for the U.S. Senate and Cawthorn and Bo Hines for the U.S. House.

The former president also teased the crowd with a potential 2024 presidential run.

Trump echoed several familiar false claims during the course of the rally, continuing to assert the 2020 election was “was rigged and stolen” despite there being no evidence widespread voter fraud occurred.

