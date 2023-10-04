Kid Shoots 2 Football Teammates in Fight Over Chips: Cops

A pre-teen boy is under arrest after police say he shot two of his football teammates. It happened after a game on October 2. The Apopka Police in Florida released this video of what they say shows the shooter going to his mother’s vehicle, pulling out a gun and firing, striking two other children. According to the arrest report, witnesses say the victims were picking on the shooter, which police have yet to confirm. Inside Edition Digital’s Mara Montalbano has more.

View comments