Kid shot in leg Wednesday at Lieutenant's Run Apartments in Petersburg

PETERSBURG — Police are investigating a shooting at a city apartment complex Wednesday afternoon that left a teenage boy injured.

The incident happened around 3:30 p.m. at the Lieutenant's Run Apartments off Johnson Road in southwest Petersburg. Officers found a 13-year-old who had been shot in his right leg. The unidentified victim was taken to an area hospital, but his injury was not considered life-threatening.

Witnesses reported seeing a black sedan leaving the apartment complex around the time the kid was shot. Police said that is the only description given on the car.

Anyone who may have information about the shooting is asked to contact Petersburg-Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at (804) 861-1212 or use the P3Tips mobile app.

This article originally appeared on The Progress-Index: Petersburg Police investigating shooting of kid at apartments