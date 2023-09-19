HOPEWELL — Police say a juvenile was shot Monday night in the city but is expected to make a full recovery.

An email from Hopewell Police said the shooting occurred around 8:40 p.m. Monday in the 3900 block of Autumn Court. That is a neighborhood in southeast Hopewell near Oaklawn Boulevard and Interstate 295.

As officers were on the scene, they got word that an unidentified male juvenile had showed up at TriCities Hospital in Hopewell with a non-life threatening injury. The report indicated that the youth had walked into the hospital under his own power.

Neither the nature of the injury nor a motive for the shooting were immediately released.

An investigation into the shooting is under way. Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to contact Hopewell Detective Tara Clark at (804) 541-2284 or Crime Solvers at (804) 541-2202. That info can also be shared through the P3Tips mobile app.

This article originally appeared on The Progress-Index: Kid shot Monday night in Hopewell expected to be OK