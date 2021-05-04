Your kid’s sidewalk chalk art just got a major boost. OMG, did you see this?

Nik Bentel’s Moon Chalk Drawers will change the way that you — or your sidewalk artist child — think about a humble piece of chalk.

By reimagining the traditional shape of chalk into beautifully quirky, sculptural shapes, the New York designer has created architectural drawing tools that make concentric circles, rows of wavy or straight lines and fields of dots — all with geometric precision.

Bentel, who is currently a graduate student in the architectural school at Columbia University, said that one of the driving forces of creating the Moon Chalk was reimagining a new way of drawing and stepping away from being precious with the drawing that you end up with.

“The thing with chalk is that it’s an imperfect thing,” he said. “The Chalk Drawers are very rugged, you can get a line from them, but because it’s chalk, it will be an original unique line every single time. This is a tool that says ‘anyone can do this.’ It’s something that’s perfectly imperfect.”

The prototypes were first made by hand and Bentel experimented with graphite and crayon before settling on chalk. The designs were eventually 3D printed then cast to create the three precise shapes, each producing a different drawing effect.

Bentel said that the objects were initially created without an end-user in mind. “When I was creating them, I wasn’t really intending that they were just for kids. The idea was that an adult could have them on their desk as a beautiful desk toy, and maybe hand it to a kid to use,” he said. “I’ve given them to kids and they have immediately destroyed them. It’s OK if either of those things happens. Last summer I saw a few sidewalk chalk drawings that were created from the Moon Chalk. That really was exciting. It was a design that I created that someone in my community used on the street.”

The sculptural Moon Chalk Drawers come in a set of white or a set of three colors. $12, areaware.com