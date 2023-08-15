Kid struck in head with arcade game ball when woman throws it at group, NJ cops say

Screengrab of video shared by Cape May Police Department

Screengrab of video shared by Cape May Police Department

Video from the inside of a New Jersey arcade shows a woman throwing a game ball toward another group of people.

The ball then struck a child in the back of the head, as seen in the video shared by the Cape May Police Department.

Now, authorities are asking the public for help identifying the woman.

“She was involved in a disagreement with another patron of the arcade,” police said in Monday, Aug. 14, Facebook post. “As a result, she throws a skee ball at the other party that ends up striking a child in the back of the head.”

In the video, the woman is seen talking with a young child before she swipes her arcade card to play “Lane Master.”

At about the one-minute mark, the woman is then seen picking up one of the game’s balls and tossing it in the air toward a group of people, hitting the child.

Someone hands the woman the ball back, then she plays the bowling simulation game.

She is seen talking with the group of people before leaving the area.

Anyone who can identify the woman, or who has additional information regarding the incident, is asked to call police at 609-884-9507.

Police did not name the arcade.

Cape May is along the southern tip of New Jersey.

Customers knock teen restaurant host unconscious during seating dispute, officials say

Sonic manager hospitalized in attack over hot dog with jalapenos, Oklahoma police say

Passenger banned after assault on employee at California airport, airline says