Kid takes a bite out of a hot pickle and self-destructs

Hot pickles should be eaten cautiously, with plenty of preparation in the event of extreme sourness and heat.

Not every little kid knows that. Twitter user @iamlaurans recently fed a hot pickle to her nephew who was begging to have a taste, only to have him collapse in agony.

Be careful what kind of pickle you wish for, folks.

@IamLaurans believes that her nephew's reaction wasn't all that exaggerated:

"He’s very dramatic, but the pickle was definitely hot!! Lol," she told Mashable.

Remember, kids: pickles are just fancy cucumbers. Nibble cautiously.

