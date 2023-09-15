Kidcaster Alyssa breaks down the 7-day forecast
Alyssa gives the forecast at 7am on September 15th.
Alyssa gives the forecast at 7am on September 15th.
This week, Cherlynn gives us her on-the-ground thoughts from Apple’s iPhone 15 launch event.
Our guide to the most delightful (sometimes frightful) dinnerware and decor for a scary good season.
Over 30,000 Amazon shoppers are aglow over this affordable retinol product: 'I finally got my confidence back.'
Before CD Projekt Red releases Cyberpunk 2077's Phantom Liberty expansion, it will first roll out an update that brings massive changes to the action role-playing game.
X, formerly Twitter, has launched government ID-based account verification for paid users to prevent impersonation and give them benefits such as "prioritized support." The social network has partnered with Israel-based Au10tix for identity verification solutions. The pop-up for ID verification indicates that the Au10tix could store this data for up to 30 days.
The Braves were the first team to secure a spot in the 2023 postseason, and they clinched the NL East crown with Wednesday's win over the Phillies.
It's "Gilmore Girls" season again, and this is how Gen Z-ers are honoring the shift toward autumn. The post September is upon us, which means ‘Gilmore Girls’ is trending on TikTok again appeared first on In The Know.
Major League Baseball is ready to test its virtual ballpark for a regular-season game. Fans can “enter” the digital stadium on Wednesday, September 20, to watch the Tampa Bay Rays host the Los Angeles Angels. The league debuted the digital park earlier this summer for a celebrity softball game during this year’s All-Star Game activities.
I mean, don't you want your bathroom to be featured on an episode 'Cribs'?
People are tired of worrying about COVID-19 infections, which means fewer people are taking precautions.
All I want to do is wrap myself up in these and turn into a human burrito.
Fans are cheering after learning that the British YouTube stars are planning to officially tie the knot.
This alcohol-free best seller is approved by the American Dental Association and keeps your breath fresh for up to 24 hours.
The Frontier is available with a Hardbody Edition trim that brings retro styling and graphics for 2024, but it might not be enough to hold off its more advanced competitors.
iFixit has started selling several original parts for the Pixel tablet.
Mac users who want to play Baldur's Gate III on their computers only have to wait a few more days.
You might see more sponsored recommendations when you fire up your Spotify app, now that the music streaming giant has started offering artists a new paid tool they can use to promote their music.
San Francisco has formally requested state regulators redo an August hearing that expanded robotaxi permits for Cruise and Waymo, giving both companies permission to widen commercial operations throughout the city 24/7. SF City Attorney David Chiu filed the request on behalf of city transit and planning officials. Chiu had also requested a temporary halt of the expansions days after the California Public Utilities Commission's (CPUC) hearing, but the agency never responded.
The best CD rates are higher than they have been in over 20 years. Learn how to find the best deals and other details you should consider when choosing a CD.
Apple spent some time focusing on games during Tuesday's iPhone 15 launch event, and while we got the usual mobile devs talking about the improved hardware and software capabilities, we also found out that some very recent top-tier console games are coming to the iPhone, including the Resident Evil 4 remake, Resident Evil Village, and Death Stranding. The iPhone's distinction from dedicated handheld gaming devices like the Steam Deck introduced more recently has been largely academic -- and with the 15 Pro, it's eroding further still. Apple also announced that Assassin's Creed Mirage, a forthcoming Ubisoft game from its popular franchise, would also launch on iPhone 15 Pro, and that the device would support hardware-accelerated ray-tracing dynamic lighting effects.