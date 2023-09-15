Kidcaster Alyssa gives the forecast
Kidcaster Alyssa breaking down the 7-day forecast!
US stocks were mostly muted Friday as the major indexes looked to build on a Thursday rally.
The number of households that have at least one uninsured vehicle increased to 5.7% in the first half of 2023 from 5.3% in the second half of 2022.
It's the first meeting between the teams since the Terps left the ACC.
Turns out you don't have to spend a lot to get a really good back rub.
X, formerly Twitter, has launched government ID-based account verification for paid users to prevent impersonation and give them benefits such as "prioritized support." The social network has partnered with Israel-based Au10tix for identity verification solutions. The pop-up for ID verification indicates that the Au10tix could store this data for up to 30 days.
It's a Barbie world, and we're just livin' in it!
Levi's, Lee, Gloria Vanderbilt and more: The pairs reviewers love, from relaxed fit to bootcut.
Get a head start on updating your fall and winter wardrobe with the best boot deals at Nordstrom Rack. Shop UGG, Jeffrey Campbell, Marc Fisher, Veronica Beard and more.
This alcohol-free best seller is approved by the American Dental Association and keeps your breath fresh for up to 24 hours.
The company says its ad tier will take time to have real financial impact. That's a disappointment to investors.
It's time for the 2023 WNBA playoffs. Here's how to tune in.
If you're planning on attending the 2023 North American International Auto Show in Detroit, here's some of what you can expect to see and do.
From glove sets to tees to coordinating pint glasses, there are deals in the mix for everyone.
San Francisco has formally requested state regulators redo an August hearing that expanded robotaxi permits for Cruise and Waymo, giving both companies permission to widen commercial operations throughout the city 24/7. SF City Attorney David Chiu filed the request on behalf of city transit and planning officials. Chiu had also requested a temporary halt of the expansions days after the California Public Utilities Commission's (CPUC) hearing, but the agency never responded.
Pennsylvania police were able to apprehend fugitive and convicted killer Danelo Cavalcante after a wide-ranging manhunt thanks in large part due to heat-seeking technology.
Gauff's defeat of Sabalenka was the most-watched women's singles final ESPN has ever aired.
A popular over-the-counter decongestant ingredient doesn’t actually work, according to advisors to the FDA.
Democrats thought voters would demand that a temporary program reducing poverty would be extended when it expired in 2021. Nope.
"I like our guys to act like they've been there before," Thomson said Tuesday.
The right-hander has a strained teres major, the team announced Wednesday.