The Kidd Creole found guilty of manslaughter

Nathaniel Glover aka The Kidd Creole is scheduled to be sentenced next month

The Kidd Creole, a founding member of the US rap group Grandmaster Flash and the Furious Five, has been found guilty of manslaughter over the fatal stabbing of a homeless man on a New York street.

John Jolly was stabbed twice in the chest with a steak knife in 2017.

Prosecutors accused the rapper, whose real name is Nathaniel Glover, of stabbing Mr Jolly, 55, after becoming enraged because he thought he thought he was hitting on him.

He had been facing a murder charge.

A Manhattan jury found him guilty on Wednesday and he is scheduled to be sentenced next month.

Mr Glover's attorney said he acted out of self-defence.

The 62-year-old rapper was originally detained and then charged in connection with the killing in 2017, shortly after Mr Jolly was found with multiple stab wounds in Midtown Manhattan.

Mr Jolly, who New York police said lived in a shelter, was taken to hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

Mr Glover had been living in the Bronx area of the city and working as a handyman and security guard near the scene of the stabbing, according to the New York Daily News at the time.

His band, which was formed in the South Bronx in 1976, consisted of five other members; DJ Grandmaster Flash, Melle Mel, Keith Cowboy, Scorpio (aka Mr Ness) and Rahiem.

Their included the 1982 rap single The Message, and White Lines (Don't Don't Do It), released in 1983.

In 2007, they became the first hip-hop group to join the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

The rapper Kidd Creole is not connected to the US group Kid Creole and the Coconuts.