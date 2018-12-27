When Will Kidman Resources Limited (ASX:KDR) Become Profitable?

Kidman Resources Limited’s (ASX:KDR): Kidman Resources Limited explores for and develops base metals and rare earth deposits in Australia. On 30 June 2018, the AU$393m market-cap posted a loss of -AU$9.7m for its most recent financial year. The most pressing concern for investors is KDR’s path to profitability – when will it breakeven? I’ve put together a brief outline of industry analyst expectations for KDR, its year of breakeven and its implied growth rate.

Consensus from the 3 Metals and Mining analysts is KDR is on the verge of breakeven. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2020, before generating positive profits of AU$59m in 2021. Therefore, KDR is expected to breakeven roughly 3 years from now. How fast will KDR have to grow each year in order to reach the breakeven point by 2021? Working backwards from analyst estimates, it turns out that they expect the company to grow 93% year-on-year, on average, which is extremely buoyant. If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, KDR may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

I’m not going to go through company-specific developments for KDR given that this is a high-level summary, but, take into account that generally a metal and mining business has lumpy cash flows which are contingent on the natural resource mined and stage at which the company is operating. This means, large upcoming growth rates are not abnormal as the company is beginning to reap the benefits of earlier investments.

Before I wrap up, there’s one aspect worth mentioning. KDR has managed its capital judiciously, with debt making up 40% of equity. This means that KDR has predominantly funded its operations from equity capital,and its low debt obligation reduces the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

To help readers see past the short term volatility of the financial market, we aim to bring you a long-term focused research analysis purely driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis does not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements.



