In kidnap plot against Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, 3 men sentenced and plead for court's mercy

Joseph Morrison, Paul Bellar and Pete Musico wait for their hearing to start in the courtroom of Judge Thomas Wilson at the Jackson County Circuit Court in Jackson on Feb. 23, 2022. All three were in court regarding the Gov. Gretchen Whitmer kidnapping plot they were allegedly involved in.

Three men convicted of helping to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer were sentenced Thursday in Jackson County, with the prosecution arguing that despite the defense that "nothing happened," they committed the most serious of crimes.

The men, the prosecution said, ultimately were seeking to inspire a U.S. civil war known as the boogaloo, and even though their plans were thwarted by law enforcement, they succeeded in intimidating office holders, potential candidates, and residents.

Judge Thomas Wilson sentenced Pete Musico to 12 years in prison, his son-in-law, Joe Morrison, to 10, and Paul Bellar to 7. Musico and Morrison's sentences on the first two counts — providing material support for a terrorist act and gang membership — were to run consecutively, while Bellar's sentence was concurrent.

The defendants were each consecutively sentenced to using a gun while committing a felony.

Concurrent sentences run at the same time, while consecutive sentences are longer, running one after another. Providing material support for a terrorist act and gang membership are felonies each punishable by up to 20 years. The defendants will be eligible for parole after serving their minimum sentences.

Two years ago, the FBI arrested 14 men the feds said were involved in a kidnapping plot. Federal prosecutors held two trials, with two acquittals and four convictions. A second state case in Traverse City, with five men, was bound over for trial earlier this month.

The convictions, former Michigan-based federal prosecutor Mark Chutkow has said, may persuade the remaining defendants — Michael and William Null, Shawn Fix, Brian Higgins, Eric Molitor — to consider a different legal strategy or seek a plea deal.

More:In campaigns for judge in southeast Michigan, Hathaway name is magic

More:Lawyer for Whitmer kidnap plot leader Adam Fox argues against life sentence

In Jackson, the prosecution played a short video-recorded statement from the governor.

Story continues

Lawyers for each defendant in Jackson appealed to the judge for lighter sentences, making the case that each man had 1st and 2nd Amendment rights, to speak their mind and possess firearms, and tried to show that they could be rehabilitated.

It seemed to do little to sway the judge.

In addition, Musico, 45, Morrison, 28, and Bellar, 24, each made statements, expressing regret for their actions. Morrison went so far as to renounce his membership in the Watchmen and apologized to the governor. Bellar also apologized and turned to the court gallery to also apologize to his family.

Wilson listened to and acknowledged the pleas, but noted that hindsight was 20/20.

The state argued that all three men had joined with the leaders who plotted to kidnap Whitmer — Adam Fox and Barry Croft Jr., who was convicted in federal court — and were members of a group, the Wolverine Watchmen, that engaged in illegal activity.

Whitmer was never physically harmed and no violence was committed, but the prosecution argued at sentencing that the men's actions were as bad as if they had. Prosecutors said the men made threats that not only were emotionally and psychologically damaging to the governor, but also to democracy.

Contact Frank Witsil: 313-222-5022 or fwitsil@freepress.com.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: 3 sentenced, plead for court's mercy in plot to kidnap Gov. Whitmer